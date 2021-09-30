Audiences: “Good Doctor” beaten by the fiction of F2, “Call for witnesses” back down on M6

On Wednesday evening, France 2 came out on top of the prime time audiences with an unprecedented unit, “We do not erase memories”. Annelise Hesme in the role of an amnesiac mother of a family has convinced 3.69 million curious according to Médiamétrie, for a market share of 18.1% (7.8% on the FRDA-50). Last week, the finale of season 1 of the detective series “Les invisibles” excited 4.19 million viewers (20.8% of the public and 8.4% of the FRDA-50).

“Good Doctor” takes again colors on TF1

TF1 is second with the sequel to season 4 of the American series “Good Doctor”. The two episodes, which aired until 10:50 p.m., were followed on average by 3.29 million people. The 4+ market share is 16.4% while on the commercial target, Freddie Highmore brings together 29.8% of women purchasing managers under the age of fifty (FRDA-50), up over one week. Last Wednesday, faced with competition from the “Invisibles” of France 2, “Good Doctor” was watched by 2.97 million fans (14.8% on 4+ and 27.5% on the commercial target).

M6 follows with the second number of its program “Call for witnesses” presented live by Nathalie Renoux and Julien Courbet and offered for the first time on a Wednesday evening. The program, which attempts to advance cases of missing persons or unsolved murders, has captivated 1.98 million news enthusiasts and 11.1% of the public. On the female sales target, the market share stands at 14.5%. On Monday, June 7, the first number convinced 2.57 million viewers (13.1% of the public and 17.3% of FRDA-50).

France 3 brings up the rear with the return of the magazine “Faut pas rêve” presented by Philippe Gougler and devoted to the Basque country. An escape proposal that attracted 1.89 million French people, or an audience share of 9.6% (2.9% on the FRDA-50). On June 16, “Should not dream” had mobilized 1.65 million fans of wide open spaces (8.3% of 4+ and 3.7% of FRDA-50).

Among the other channels, on TMC, the action film “The transporter 2” entertained 968,000 action fans (5.0% of 4+ / 4.0% of FRDA-50s).