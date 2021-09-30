Audrey Lamy dares the mini skirt, facing Izïa Higelin in a bra: their “revenge” lookée

Audrey Lamy and Alex lutz form an accomplice comedy duo. This time, it is on Canal + that the public will soon be able to find this funny pair for a colorful tribute to the soap-operas of the 1980s: a comedy entitled Vengeance at the triple gallop, broadcast on Canal + from October 4, 2021.

Part of the cast was gathered Tuesday evening in Paris, at the Gaumont Champs-Elysées Cinema, for a happy preview. The opportunity for Audrey Lamy to make a remarkable appearance … and look! The 40-year-old actress was dressed in a 60’s jacket and mini skirt set by Courrèges, highlighting her legs. All smiles, Léo’s mother (5 years old) also innovated in the makeup area with a surprising pink eye shadow. Would her flamboyant character of Stéphanie Harper have inspired her?

While Audrey Lamy was warm in her turtleneck, her filming partner Izïa Higelin was more comfortable in a bra, jacket and pants. tie and dye. The 31-year-old singer and actress thus posed alongside her other film companions Alex Lutz, Guillaume Gallienne, Bruno Sanches and Lison Daniel. For their part, Joeystarr, Elsa Zylberstein, Anne Parillaud, Sylvie Testud, Mademoiselle Agnès or Charlotte Gabris were able to discover the film in preview.





A five-star cast

In Vengeance at the triple gallop, Audrey Lamy plays Stéphanie Harper, a rich heiress finding herself at the head of an empire – of which she never dreamed – after the death of her father. A few years later, she married with great fanfare with Craig Danners, three weeks after their “love at first sight”. This man is a star thanks to the fast walking, sport of which he is the reference in the whole world. He is not for all that the dreamed husband … Craig maintains an affair with Crystal, the best friend of Stéphanie. The couple of lovers conceives for Stéphanie a Machiavellian plan to get rid of her and recover her fortune.

Gaspard Ulliel, François Civil, Marion Cotillard, Thomas Poitevin, Karin Viard, Ingrid Chauvin and Leïla Bekhti complete the cast of this comedy awarded at the last La Rochelle Festival.