Audrey Lamy shares a hilarious anecdote about her passion for an 80s series (VIDEO)

Audrey Lamy will play the main role of the parody TV movie Vengeance at the triple gallop directed by Alex Lutz. In C to you, she returned to the passion for soap operas that led her to do strange things when she was little.
Audrey Lamy will camp Stéphanie Harper, a rich heiress in Vengeance at the triple gallop, the soap opera parody directed by Alex Lutz. This 90-minute TV movie aims to make a “flamboyant tribute” to the soap operas of the 80s. He will thus tell “the adventures, to say the least, of a woman who tries not without difficulty to take her destiny in hand”. The very first trailer released on social media has already given an idea of the tone of this fiction and it promises to be hilarious. In addition to Alexandra Lamy’s sister, Leïla Bekhti in platinum blonde, Guillaume Gallienne of the Comédie française, Gaspard Ulliel decked out in a mullet cut for the occasion, Izia Higelin, Karin Viard, Marion Cotillard, François Civil, but also Ingrid Chauvin , the heroine of Tomorrow belongs to us, have agreed to play the game. Audrey Lamy and Alex Lutz were Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine’s guests to discuss this TV movie, which will be broadcast on October 4 on Canal +.
Audrey Lamy was a huge fan of Kelly’s character in Santa barbara
The actor explained that his passion for soap operas dates back to his childhood. He watched them at his grandmother’s house, who loved these soap operas that she called “his novel” and that she followed with the volume cranked up. Audrey Lamy, she was a fan of Santa barbara, a famous soap broadcast on TF1 at the end of the 80s, which notably revealed Robin Wright. She also shared a very funny anecdote on this subject. “I thought I was Kelly. You know, she had really long hair. And when I was going to kindergarten, so it was already, a long time ago. And very young, I was already addicted to it. It’s weird. I put my mother’s skirt on my hair. Suddenly, it made me big hair and I went to kindergarten like that “, she said. An anecdote which greatly amused Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine. “Everything was normal already!“, she noted. “Weird! I was still a very strange child at the time”, recognized his guest. “We must not change”, Gently reassured her Gérard Lenorman, present on the France 5 set to talk about his new album. “Like what, it speaks”, she concluded.
On Instagram, the actress appeared metamorphosed
Follower of Instagram, the sister of Alexandra Lamy likes to share her delusions on the social network. She had thus had fun posting a series of videos in which she appeared metamorphosed, her lips swollen. “Little rant of the week: I do what I want, ok? You understood ? It’s my body, my face, my mouth, okay? So the hateful messages I get on my Instagram, I don’t care. Here is. OK ?”, she said then with a marked accent from the south of France. A taste of disguise that does not date from yesterday!