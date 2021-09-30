Audrey Lamy swings live in “C to you” on one of her most famous “very nasty” onscreen partners!

Back to school promises to be hilarious once again thanks to the bubbly Audrey Lamy. Alexandra Lamy’s sister takes the features of Stéphanie Harper, a rich heiress in La Vengeance au triple gallop, a TV movie directed by Alex Lutz, Bruno Sanchez’s former accomplice in the twisting sketches of Catherine and Liliane. This 90-minute TV movie, a parody of the greatest “soap operas”, wants to pay tribute to the flagship genre of the 80s. And the cast is more than promising to do so. In addition to Audrey Lamy, viewers will be able to find Leïla Bekhti in platinum blonde, Guillaume Gallienne of the Comédie française, Gaspard Ulliel, mullet cut proudly worn, Izïa Higelin, Karin Viard, Marion Cotillard, François Civil, or even Ingrid Chauvin, heroine of Demain nous belongs. On Wednesday September 29, 2021, Audrey Lamy and Alex Lutz accepted Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine’s invitation to discuss this TV movie in C à vous, which will be broadcast on October 4 on Canal +.

Audrey Lamy weighs in on Alex Lutz’s behavior





The two actors notably told about their first meeting. And it had not necessarily taken the turn that one can imagine seeing their current complicity. “I went to his house, he was very rude“indicates the interpreter of Marion in Domestic scenes, when Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine asks him about his first meeting with Alex Lutz, 13 years ago. As she began her career as an actress, the young woman was looking for a director and author. His sister, known to the general public since her legendary role of “Chouchou” in Un Guy, une fille, had therefore introduced him to Alex Lutz, who had worked shortly before that with his companion at the time, Jean Dujardin on the first part of the film. ‘OSS 117. “He was eating sushi, he had a rosary around his neck […] He finished his sushi, he settled down on his sofa. At the time, he was in a very small apartment. So I played in front of him at 2 cm, so it was hard…“But despite this unusual situation, Alex Lutz admits having burst out laughing”from the first sentence“.

