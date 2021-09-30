Australia: discovery of a skeleton of Archaehierax, the eagle that terrorized koalas 25 million years ago

For its age, some 25 million years, it is one of the best-preserved eagle skeletons in the world. 63 bones of a large raptor have been discovered around Salt Lake Pinpa in Meridonial Australia by paleontologists from Flinders University. This is a new fossil species that lived at the end of the Oligocene, reveals a study published on September 27 in the journal Historical Biology. She was baptized Archaehierax sylvestris (pronounced ah-kay-hi-rax), for “ancient forest hawk”.

“It is rare to find even a single bone of a eagle fossil. Having most of the skeleton is pretty exciting, especially considering its age “, Ellen Mather said in a statement, senior author and doctoral student at Flinders University.

© Trevor Worthy, Flinders University.

“It is the largest known eagle of this period in Australia, she explains. Its talons were about 15 cm long, which allowed it to grab large prey. The largest marsupials of the time were the size of a small dog or a large cat, so Archaehierax certainly reigned supreme. “

Everything suggests that he was an agile outfielder, but not particularly fast, and that he was most likely an ambush hunter. This old eagle was undoubtedly the terror of the rim of Lake Pinpa, one of the main land predators of the late Oligocene. He likely hunted koalas, opossums, and other animals in the trees surrounding this shallow body of water teeming with waterfowl, cormorants and flamingos.

The abundance of old bonesArchaehierax allowed researchers to determine where it fell in the family tree of large raptors. “It exhibits a series of characteristics different from those seen in modern hawks and eagles, Ellen Mather advances. It seems that this Australian specimen does not belong to any of the genera or families known to date. He could have occupied a single branch of the eagle family. “

