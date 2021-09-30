More

    Back 4 Blood: the list of trophies

    Technology


    News tip Back 4 Blood: the list of trophies

    Back 4 Blood arrives on October 12 for PlayStation 5. On the occasion of the release of the cooperative FPS game from Turtle Rock Studios, today we are revealing the complete list of trophies for the zombie game.

    Find below the list of 56 trophies by Back 4 Blood, available from October 12 on PlayStation 5 (52 bronze, 0 silver, 3 gold and 1 platinum).


    Bronze trophies (52)

    • Welcome to the Apocalypse

      Will have to arm yourself with courage and more

    • Bad Seed

      Complete The Devil’s Return

    • It’s me who invites

      Complete Search and Rescue

    • Breakfast can wait

      Complete “The Dark Before Dawn”.

    • We are going to exterminate them

      Complete “Blue Dog Valley”.

    • Act 1 recruit

      Complete all cards from Act 1 on Recruit difficulty or above.

    • Act 1 veteran

      Complete all cards from Act 1 on Veteran difficulty or above.

    • Cleaner Act 1

      Complete all cards from Act 1 on the Nightmare difficulty.

    • And voila

      Complete “The Armory”.

    • In the water

      Complete “Plan B”.

    • Biblical dimensions

      Complete “Job 10:22.”

    • Act 2 recruit

      Complete all cards from Act 2 on Recruit difficulty or above.

    • Act 2 veteran

      Complete all cards from Act 2 on Veteran difficulty or above.

    • Cleaner Act 2

      Complete all cards from Act 2 on the Nightmare difficulty.

    • Don’t eat my neighbor

      Complete “Dr. Rogers’ Neighborhood”.

    • Paved with good intestines

      Complete “Leftovers”.

    • Act 3 recruit

      Complete all cards from Act 3 on Recruit difficulty or above.

    • Act 3 veteran

      Complete all cards from Act 3 on Veteran difficulty or above.

    • Cleaner Act 3

      Complete all cards from Act 3 on the Nightmare difficulty.

    • On the sly

      Kill a snitch without alerting the horde.

    • Deep cleaning!

      Kill 1,000 Infested.

    • Destructofeast

      Kill a Monstrous Destroyer after removing all of its armor

    • Self-destruction

      Get a Destroyer to harm itself.

    • Brute force

      Kill an ogre with the howitzer.

    • For eternal rest, we will have to wait

      Revive a fallen teammate.

    • Hippocrates would be proud

      Heal a teammate.

    • We share

      Give ammo to a teammate.

    • You won’t have to ask …

      Save a teammate from a cocoon.

    • Safe and sound

      Complete a mission without any player being injured or killed.

    • Extension of the Arsenal

      Use your first supply point

    • The lucky eight

      Complete a mission with each cleaner.

    • Training

      Form a group in Fort Hope

    • Pacifist of the Apocalypse

      Complete a map without any player on the team killing a single Infested.

    • Deadly silence

      Complete a map without activating an alarm, alerting birds, Plague victims, or spies.

    • All the cards on the table.

      Have at least 25 cards in play at a time.

    • Jukebox Heroes

      Protect and avoid any failure of the jukebox in “Virée de bar”

    • Sworn enemy

      Descend the construction zone ladder during “Resurgence” without suffering an accident.

    • In the Cloud

      Win a game in Swarm Mode.

    • To war without a gun

      Complete a level while getting at least 50 kills with melee weapons.

    • Smörgåsbord

      Kill at least one of each non-boss Mutation.

    • On the ground, but not dead

      Kill 15 enemies while on the ground

    • Armed arm

      Kill 10 Infested with Bob’s Arm.

    • Robbed

      Find the secret of the Devil’s Return

    • Carrier

      Find the secret of “Search and Rescue”

    • Surface cleaner

      Find the secret of “The Dark Before Dawn”

    • The tree that hides the forest

      Find the secret of “Vallon de Blue Dog”.

    • Do not deflate!

      Find the secret of “The Armory”.

    • It’s dangerous to go there alone

      Find the secret of “Plan B”

    • Cryptozoologist

      Find the secret of “Job 10:22”.

    • Night of the Living Hedge

      Find the secret in “Dr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

    • Find the secret of “Leftovers”.

    • Be careful where you step

      Find the secret of “The Abomination”.

    Gold trophies (3)

    • Recruede act 4

      Complete Act 4 on Recruit difficulty or above.

    • Act 4 veteran

      Complete Act 4 on Veteran difficulty or above.

    • Cleaner Act 4

      Complete Act 4 on Nightmare difficulty

    Platinum Trophy (1)

    • Extreme disinfestation

      Earn all other Back 4 Blood trophies.

    Back 4 Blood Walkthrough Summary

    Profile of daniwood, Jeuxvideo.com

    Through daniwood, Writing jeuxvideo.com

    MPTwitter


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlethe 2 strong choices of Sampaoli
    Next article“George is going to be so upset!” : Kate and William intrepid, to make their son green with envy

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC