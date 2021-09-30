



News tip Back 4 Blood: the list of trophies

Back 4 Blood arrives on October 12 for PlayStation 5. On the occasion of the release of the cooperative FPS game from Turtle Rock Studios, today we are revealing the complete list of trophies for the zombie game.

Find below the list of 56 trophies by Back 4 Blood, available from October 12 on PlayStation 5 (52 bronze, 0 silver, 3 gold and 1 platinum).

Bronze trophies (52) Welcome to the Apocalypse Will have to arm yourself with courage and more Bad Seed Complete The Devil’s Return It’s me who invites Complete Search and Rescue Breakfast can wait Complete “The Dark Before Dawn”. We are going to exterminate them Complete “Blue Dog Valley”. Act 1 recruit Complete all cards from Act 1 on Recruit difficulty or above. Act 1 veteran Complete all cards from Act 1 on Veteran difficulty or above. Cleaner Act 1 Complete all cards from Act 1 on the Nightmare difficulty. And voila Complete “The Armory”. In the water Complete “Plan B”. Biblical dimensions Complete “Job 10:22.” Act 2 recruit Complete all cards from Act 2 on Recruit difficulty or above. Act 2 veteran Complete all cards from Act 2 on Veteran difficulty or above. Cleaner Act 2 Complete all cards from Act 2 on the Nightmare difficulty. Don’t eat my neighbor Complete “Dr. Rogers’ Neighborhood”. Paved with good intestines Complete “Leftovers”. Act 3 recruit Complete all cards from Act 3 on Recruit difficulty or above. Act 3 veteran Complete all cards from Act 3 on Veteran difficulty or above. Cleaner Act 3 Complete all cards from Act 3 on the Nightmare difficulty. On the sly Kill a snitch without alerting the horde. Deep cleaning! Kill 1,000 Infested. Destructofeast Kill a Monstrous Destroyer after removing all of its armor Self-destruction Get a Destroyer to harm itself. Brute force Kill an ogre with the howitzer. For eternal rest, we will have to wait Revive a fallen teammate. Hippocrates would be proud Heal a teammate. We share Give ammo to a teammate. You won’t have to ask … Save a teammate from a cocoon. Safe and sound Complete a mission without any player being injured or killed. Extension of the Arsenal Use your first supply point The lucky eight Complete a mission with each cleaner. Training Form a group in Fort Hope Pacifist of the Apocalypse Complete a map without any player on the team killing a single Infested. Deadly silence Complete a map without activating an alarm, alerting birds, Plague victims, or spies. All the cards on the table. Have at least 25 cards in play at a time. Jukebox Heroes Protect and avoid any failure of the jukebox in “Virée de bar” Sworn enemy Descend the construction zone ladder during “Resurgence” without suffering an accident. In the Cloud Win a game in Swarm Mode. To war without a gun Complete a level while getting at least 50 kills with melee weapons. Smörgåsbord Kill at least one of each non-boss Mutation. On the ground, but not dead Kill 15 enemies while on the ground Armed arm Kill 10 Infested with Bob’s Arm. Robbed Find the secret of the Devil’s Return Carrier Find the secret of “Search and Rescue” Surface cleaner Find the secret of “The Dark Before Dawn” The tree that hides the forest Find the secret of “Vallon de Blue Dog”. Do not deflate! Find the secret of “The Armory”. It’s dangerous to go there alone Find the secret of “Plan B” Cryptozoologist Find the secret of “Job 10:22”. Night of the Living Hedge Find the secret in “Dr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.” Find the secret of “Leftovers”. Be careful where you step Find the secret of “The Abomination”. Gold trophies (3) Recruede act 4 Complete Act 4 on Recruit difficulty or above. Act 4 veteran Complete Act 4 on Veteran difficulty or above. Cleaner Act 4 Complete Act 4 on Nightmare difficulty Platinum Trophy (1) Extreme disinfestation Earn all other Back 4 Blood trophies. Back 4 Blood Walkthrough Summary

Through daniwood, Writing jeuxvideo.com