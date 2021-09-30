News tip Back 4 Blood: the list of trophies
Back 4 Blood arrives on October 12 for PlayStation 5. On the occasion of the release of the cooperative FPS game from Turtle Rock Studios, today we are revealing the complete list of trophies for the zombie game.
Find below the list of 56 trophies by Back 4 Blood, available from October 12 on PlayStation 5 (52 bronze, 0 silver, 3 gold and 1 platinum).
Bronze trophies (52)
Welcome to the Apocalypse
Will have to arm yourself with courage and more
Bad Seed
Complete The Devil’s Return
It’s me who invites
Complete Search and Rescue
Breakfast can wait
Complete “The Dark Before Dawn”.
We are going to exterminate them
Complete “Blue Dog Valley”.
Act 1 recruit
Complete all cards from Act 1 on Recruit difficulty or above.
Act 1 veteran
Complete all cards from Act 1 on Veteran difficulty or above.
Cleaner Act 1
Complete all cards from Act 1 on the Nightmare difficulty.
And voila
Complete “The Armory”.
In the water
Complete “Plan B”.
Biblical dimensions
Complete “Job 10:22.”
Act 2 recruit
Complete all cards from Act 2 on Recruit difficulty or above.
Act 2 veteran
Complete all cards from Act 2 on Veteran difficulty or above.
Cleaner Act 2
Complete all cards from Act 2 on the Nightmare difficulty.
Don’t eat my neighbor
Complete “Dr. Rogers’ Neighborhood”.
Paved with good intestines
Complete “Leftovers”.
Act 3 recruit
Complete all cards from Act 3 on Recruit difficulty or above.
Act 3 veteran
Complete all cards from Act 3 on Veteran difficulty or above.
Cleaner Act 3
Complete all cards from Act 3 on the Nightmare difficulty.
On the sly
Kill a snitch without alerting the horde.
Deep cleaning!
Kill 1,000 Infested.
Destructofeast
Kill a Monstrous Destroyer after removing all of its armor
Self-destruction
Get a Destroyer to harm itself.
Brute force
Kill an ogre with the howitzer.
For eternal rest, we will have to wait
Revive a fallen teammate.
Hippocrates would be proud
Heal a teammate.
We share
Give ammo to a teammate.
You won’t have to ask …
Save a teammate from a cocoon.
Safe and sound
Complete a mission without any player being injured or killed.
Extension of the Arsenal
Use your first supply point
The lucky eight
Complete a mission with each cleaner.
Training
Form a group in Fort Hope
Pacifist of the Apocalypse
Complete a map without any player on the team killing a single Infested.
Deadly silence
Complete a map without activating an alarm, alerting birds, Plague victims, or spies.
All the cards on the table.
Have at least 25 cards in play at a time.
Jukebox Heroes
Protect and avoid any failure of the jukebox in “Virée de bar”
Sworn enemy
Descend the construction zone ladder during “Resurgence” without suffering an accident.
In the Cloud
Win a game in Swarm Mode.
To war without a gun
Complete a level while getting at least 50 kills with melee weapons.
Smörgåsbord
Kill at least one of each non-boss Mutation.
On the ground, but not dead
Kill 15 enemies while on the ground
Armed arm
Kill 10 Infested with Bob’s Arm.
Robbed
Find the secret of the Devil’s Return
Carrier
Find the secret of “Search and Rescue”
Surface cleaner
Find the secret of “The Dark Before Dawn”
The tree that hides the forest
Find the secret of “Vallon de Blue Dog”.
Do not deflate!
Find the secret of “The Armory”.
It’s dangerous to go there alone
Find the secret of “Plan B”
Cryptozoologist
Find the secret of “Job 10:22”.
Night of the Living Hedge
Find the secret in “Dr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.”
- Find the secret of “Leftovers”.
Be careful where you step
Find the secret of “The Abomination”.
Gold trophies (3)
Recruede act 4
Complete Act 4 on Recruit difficulty or above.
-
Complete Act 4 on Veteran difficulty or above.
-
Cleaner Act 4
Complete Act 4 on Nightmare difficulty
Platinum Trophy (1)
Extreme disinfestation
Earn all other Back 4 Blood trophies.
Back 4 Blood Walkthrough Summary
