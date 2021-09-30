Back 4 Blood: the spiritual sequel to Left 4 Dead releases a last monstrous trailer

Turtle Rock Studios can boast of being behind one of the major franchises of the cooperative multiplayer game: Left 4 Dead. Very soon, their new production Back 4 Blood will flood consoles and the PC with its virtual hemoglobin and to prepare you for the conflict, here is a final trailer that announces the color.

If Evolve has unfortunately had the success we know, leading to the premature closure of its servers and its experience, Turtle Rock Studios can still rely on a few prestigious lines on its CV: the Left 4 Dead, it’s from this same studio and it’s frankly not nothing. Determined to repeat this success with a new franchise, here is Back 4 Blood which releases today its final trailer. And the atmosphere promises to be tense.



Red alert

The goal of Back 4 Blood is, on paper, quite simple: you have to… survive. Invaded by vile waves of infected, themselves composed of various types with distinct capacities (including a few non-warm colossi), the player will have to take up arms and, above all, help each other since it is possible to play in cooperation with up to four people. A campaign mode is thus planned and even as a treat a PvP mode, also making it possible to embody a “zombie” to undermine his poor human opponents.

A particularly muscular, morbid and certainly demanding adventure that pays for a last trailer before his arrival in a fortnight anyway: the tone is set and it turns out (very) dark, apocalyptic but, at the same time, relatively fun. That is to say all the DNA of Left 4 Dead which had contributed to its notoriety.





Let’s meet, then on October 12 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, and Xbox One.