Barça’s “nightmare” stirs the Spanish press

The new sinking of FC Barcelona on the ground of Benfica (3-0), Thursday in the Champions League barely the Spanish press which obviously wonders about the very fragile future of Ronald Koeman, on the Catalan bench.

The Spanish press agrees, this Thursday morning, on the very high risks hanging over the future of Ronald Koeman on the Catalan bench. The leaders do not wish to take a decision on the spot but the situation of the Dutch technician is “more in doubt than ever”, underlines the Madrid newspaper Marca under this one with the implacable observation: “total sinister”. Ronald Koeman and Sergi Roberto illustrate it with their hands pointed towards the sky as a sign of helplessness.





The tone is the same in Catalonia. “It’s a nightmare”, headlines the Sport newspaper, publishing a photo of Koeman, from behind, head down. Its future is “hanging by a thread”. Mundo Deportivo accuses the blow: “on the ropes”. Again, Koeman is in the foreground but shares the poster with Eric Garcia, expelled during this evening which puts Barça on the brink of the abyss.

For As, Barça is also “sunk”. Already humiliated at home by Bayern Munich (0-3) on the first day, the Blaugranas point to last place in Group E. They now have an appointment for a shock on the ground of Atlético de Madrid, Saturday (9 p.m.). In Europe, the next meeting is scheduled for October 20 against Dynamo Kiev. A very distant deadline for Koeman.