Besides Messi, Paris inflicted another failure on Barça

Lionel messi will not have been the only bone of contention between PSG and Barça. The French capital club dealt another blow to the Spanish team.

PSG snatched another player from FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta had promised an extension of Lionel Messi’s contract to FC Barcelona fans. The Spanish leader subsequently battled to convince the ex-darling of Camp Nou to resume for a new contract without success. In reality, PSG had already been there with an offer much greater than the proposal of the Catalan team. Barça also demanded that the Argentine striker make extra efforts, which as expected could not suit him. Paris St-Germain took advantage of this situation to follow through on their plan.

Nuno Mendes, the nugget torn from the clutches of Barça





The Independent, let it be known that Barça was on the heels of Nuno mendes who was hired by PSG on August 31, 2021 for a season against 7 million euros. If at the end of the season the Parisian leaders were to want to keep the player, they will have to pay an additional 40 million euros to Sporting CP for the native of Sintra. On this one, FC Barcelona was disillusioned since he strongly hoped to recruit Nuno Mendes. Spanish club leaders had contacted those of the Portuguese team who were quickly seduced by the approach of PSG.

Last season, several observation missions for the 19-year-old were made in Portugal by Catalan scouts. Offensive during the mercatos, PSG shaved all the opportunities that presented themselves.