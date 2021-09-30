Boba Fett’s Book on Disney +: a date and a poster for the new Star Wars series

As George Lucas’ universe continues to expand right now with “Star Wars: Visions,” Disney + is revealing the release date and first poster for their new serial spin-off “The Book of Boba Fett.”

Disney +

After appearing in season 2 of The Mandalorian, the famous bounty hunter Boba Fett returns on December 29 on the small screen with his spin-off series. The program, consisting of 7 episodes, is one of the many Star Wars series projects planned in Disney’s cartoons.





In the title role, it is actor neo-zElandais Temuera Morrison who returns to service. He embodied Jango Fett in the prelogy and the helmeted hunter season 2 of The Mandalorian. At the helm of this spin-off, Jon Favreau, Robert Rodriguez and Dave Filoni will each direct an episode. Just like actress Bryce Dallas Howard, who had previously directed one of the chapters of The Mandalorian.

If no image has yet been shown, Disney + took advantage of this first announcement to unveil the first poster of the series. We can see the character sitting on a throne, weapon in hand.

As for the next spin-offs, one of the most anticipated by fans of the saga remains of course the one centered on Obi-Wan Kenobi with Ewan McGregor, whose filming recently ended. Release scheduled for 2022.