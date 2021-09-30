Box-office France: Dune remains in the lead, the million tickets for Shang-Chi

After a thunderous debut, “Dune” is holding up rather well and retains the lead at the French box office. The epic film by Denis Villeneuve is notably ahead of “Shang-Chi” from Marvel studios, which has passed the milestone of one million admissions.

BOX-OFFICE FROM 22 TO 28 SEPTEMBER 2021: THE TOP 10

We take the same and start again. The top quartet indeed remains unchanged, and the French box office is still dominated by the sandstorm of Dune. Which is holding up rather well, losing only 36% of its admissions compared to its first week, and is already approaching the 2 million spectator mark, which it could cross in the days to come. Before exceeding the score of the previous film adaptation, signed David Lynch, which seems more than attainable with its 2,310,457 torn tickets.

The 2 million mark, North Bac also comes close. On the bill for a month and a half now, Cedric Jimenez’s film is still on the podium thanks to an impressive stability, since its attendance has only fallen by 20% compared to the previous week. But the champion in this category is none other than Black Box. With only -14%, the paranoid thriller carried by Pierre Niney can consider crossing the mark of one million spectators.

He would thus join Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the latest Marvel opus to date which, like all those in the MCU, is now a millionaire. With a total of 1,133,643 spectators, he is currently ahead of The Incredible Hulk and Captain America – First Avenger and could still gain places if the arrival of the next James Bond does not alter his good behavior.





Because if the attendance figures are still far from the standards of the pre-pandemic, the way in which the films are maintained has something reassuring after the spectacular falls observed during the summer and at the time of the implementation of the health pass. in French theaters.

However, the novelties are not really at the party, since the best ranked only enters fifth position of the Top 10: it is about Stillwater with Matt Damon, starting only slightly better than George Clooney’s Welcome to Suburbicon, whose race ended below 200,000 entries.

In seventh position, Everything went well offers François Ozon one of the worst starts of his career and thus places himself between Le Refuge and Angel, released on a smaller number of copies. By way of comparison, Swimming Pool, which had benefited from the same operating park in 2003 (360 screens) had attracted 297,591 spectators during its first week. In another context, of course, and with the promise of a sulphurous thriller more likely to intrigue than this poignant drama on euthanasia.

Finally, note the nice performance of the documentary Bigger than Us, which starts in eighth position: not content with offering itself the second best average per print among the Top 10 films (in part thanks to free previews), it displays a Paris / Province coefficient (which compares the number of tickets sold between the capital and the rest of the country) from 18.01. Sign that its influence is stronger in other regions, which can lead to a nice public success.

