Boxing: at the heart of a corruption investigation, Tony Yoka’s Olympic title in Rio could be withdrawn

Several English media including two leading newspapers, the “Guardian” and the “Daily Mail” announced this Thursday morning that the results of an investigation into the Olympic boxing tournament in Rio in 2016 are about to be concluded. If the information from our British colleagues is correct, the explosion will be considerable.

According to them, the professor of Canadian law Richard McLaren, who was at the origin of the revelations on Russian doping or embezzlement within the international weightlifting federation, must submit in the coming hours his report on attempts at corruption in the world of Olympic boxing. This is not the first time that it has been singled out and French boxers have often paid the price: in 2012 in London, the late Alexis Vastine was shamefully defeated by decision of the judges in the quarter-finals. There were so many scandals that boxing was almost taken off the Olympic program before the Tokyo Games. This affair is not going to restore its image.

Frenchman Karim Bouzidi in the crosshairs

According to the Guardian, between seven and ten fights are the subject of serious suspicion of manipulation by the judges during the Rio 2016 Games. The “Daily Mail” goes further and cites among these dubious fights, that of the heavyweight final between Englishman Joe Joyce and Tony Yoka. Also according to the information of this daily “the result of the fight is likely to be reversed”. As a reminder, in August 2016, Yoka won by decision of the judges 2-1. Five years after this final, Tony Yoka could therefore lose his Olympic gold medal. But we are not there, and by far.



What is the problem ? According to the first elements of Richard McLaren’s investigation, which the English media were aware of, two countries were particularly favored in 2016 in Brazil: Uzbekistan and … France, which had returned home with 6 medals (2 gold , 2 silver, 2 bronze) from Rio with his boxers from Team Solid. Note that apart from the heavyweight final, none of the medals of the French delegation is the subject of further investigation.

If France is in the crosshairs, it is because of a man: the French Karim Bouzidi who, at the time of the 2016 Games, was executive director of the International Amateur Boxing Association (AIBA). The latter in the process has also asked the professor of Canadian law to investigate the French after “strong suspicions” against him. Disturbing fact: Karim Bouzidi was sacked three days before the end of the Rio Olympics. Subsequently, the 36 judges and referees who officiated during the tournament dismissed a few months later. The former executive director would be accused of having guided the decisions of certain judges without the incriminated boxers themselves being accused of direct corruption, and it is important to clarify this.

For a long time, the AIBA was led by Uzbek Gafour Rakhimov, a recognized mafia leader, long suspected of having paid judges to favor Russian boxers or from his country.