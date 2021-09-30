By bike, Saudi women break taboos by pedaling

As with many Saudi women, Samar Rahbini has long believed that cycling in the ultra-conservative kingdom was simply “impossible”. But today, this two-wheeler lover makes her dream come true in the streets of Jeddah.

In this large city in western Saudi Arabia, reputed to be the most open in the country, this 23-year-old woman heads the “Courage” association, which includes hundreds of young cyclists, men and women. They need courage, she says, to ride a bike “in public and in crowded places”.

“Before 2017, the situation was extremely difficult because society did not accept that women play sports in general and cycling in particular,” said this computer science student.

But for four years, the rich oil state has embarked, under the leadership of the young Crown Prince Mohammed ben Salman, in a campaign of economic and social reforms to soften its austere and conservative image.

– Unusual scene –

Women have been allowed to drive, cinemas have reopened and co-education has been allowed at sporting events.

But this openness has been accompanied by a relentless political lockdown against critics of the crown prince’s power, and many women’s rights activists are detained or in the crosshairs of justice.

Before, “people stared at us, took pictures, were amazed when they saw us riding our bikes. They didn’t understand what was going on,” says Samar Rahbini.

Today, the scene still elicits stunned glances from passers-by, but it is starting to become more “familiar” with the growing number of women pedaling in public.





Few people use the bicycle as a means of transport in the land of black gold, except for workers who cannot afford a car or teenagers who still do not have a license. . All are men. The practice of this sport by women remains widely regarded as inappropriate.

Dressed in a black tracksuit covered with a white jacket, hair blowing in the wind under her helmet, Samar Rahbini claims to ride a bike for at least two hours each morning before going to college.

– “Discover leisure activities” –

In addition to his daily outings, Samar Rahbini spends several hours a week passing on his passion for cycling to other young people.

Every Friday morning, dozens of young people, many of them girls, get together for an outing with the “Courage” association, which rents the bikes for a small fee and sometimes provides them for free to those who do not have them. ways.

The association attracts women of all ages, like Fatima Salem, a 44-year-old housewife for whom cycling rhymes with “entertainment, sport and health”.

Every Friday morning for a year, she has participated in “Courage” outings with her husband.

“As a child, I used to ride a bicycle, then many years went by without me doing it again. Today, it has become an important part of my life,” said this mother of four, wearing a scarf and a pink t-shirt above his tracksuit.

“It’s great to allow women to discover hobbies,” she continues.

But there is still a long way to go in the kingdom, where there are no lanes reserved for bicycles, which makes the practice of this sport very dangerous.

The government must “provide lanes for cyclists, so that we can use them as a means of transport”, insists Samar Rahbini. “My dream is that every Saudi woman can ride a bicycle.”