Call of Duty Warzone: too strong, a grandmother is accused of cheating

The dense Call of Duty Warzone community continues to grow and offer unusual moments: today we are dealing with Michelle Statham, a player known as TacticalGramma, a little too strong for her detractors.

There is no shortage of good Call of Duty: Warzone players, and some have become real stars on the Internet. We think of the funny character Dr. Disrespect, of course, or of TacticalGramma, this grandmother having been successful last year thanks to her streams on the battle royale of Activision and her sharp performances. A surprise for many and an endearing person because of his profile that does not really meet FPS standards.

Accused of cheating after a remote kill

Regardless, Michelle Statham (her real name) recently wowed the gallery again with a series of impressive sniper rifle actions. “I’m going to be accused of cheating because of this”, she said after a frag from a player hiding behind a boulder. Then, she carries out kills from a distance, including one on a player in a helicopter, then another in a parachute. His prediction did not fail: “He shot me from the sky, he cheats”, exclaims the fallen opponent even before the fight … without knowing that he was facing a player with a solid reflex and precision, without any cheat. And what’s more, an elderly lady with 1.1 million subscribers on TikTok. the clip in question did not fail to make the buzz on the web, of course.





As a reminder, Call of Duty: Warzone will be entitled to a big update with the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard, the next game in the saga whose setting will take place in the middle of World War II. What to further revitalize the players who continue to be extremely numerous, despite real cheating problems that have been raging for a long time now.