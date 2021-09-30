Carla Bruni becomes a model again for Olivier Rousteing’s Balmain show

FASHION – Small event during Paris Fashion Week this Wednesday, September 29.
During Olivier Rousteing’s Balmain fashion show presented at La Seine Musicale in Boulogne-Billancourt, Carla Bruni became a model again at 53 for an evening, as can be seen in the photos below.
Before her return to the catwalk, the singer’s last modeling experience was in 2013, when she became the face of Italian luxury brand Bulgari.
Victor Boyko / Getty Images
Peter White / Getty Images
Other star models of the 90s also paraded this Wednesday evening for Balmain, such as Naomi Campbell (51) or Milla Jovovich (45).
Dominique Charriau / Getty Images
Dominique Charriau / Getty Images
The day before, Carla Bruni but also Charlotte Gainsbourg, Rossy de Palma or Catherine Deneuve had attended the Saint Laurent parade at the Trocadéro.
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
