More

    Carla Bruni becomes a model again for Olivier Rousteing’s Balmain show

    Entertainment


    FASHION – Small event during Paris Fashion Week this Wednesday, September 29.

    During Olivier Rousteing’s Balmain fashion show presented at La Seine Musicale in Boulogne-Billancourt, Carla Bruni became a model again at 53 for an evening, as can be seen in the photos below.

    Before her return to the catwalk, the singer’s last modeling experience was in 2013, when she became the face of Italian luxury brand Bulgari.

    Other star models of the 90s also paraded this Wednesday evening for Balmain, such as Naomi Campbell (51) or Milla Jovovich (45).

    The day before, Carla Bruni but also Charlotte Gainsbourg, Rossy de Palma or Catherine Deneuve had attended the Saint Laurent parade at the Trocadéro.

    See also on The HuffPost: Giulia Sarkozy sings “Snowman” with her mother and moves Internet users


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleTwelve weeks suspension for Ryno Pieterse (Castres) after his dangerous tackle in the Top 14
    Next articleWas Trump going to attack China? The American Chief of Staff denies having believed him

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC