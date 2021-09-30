Carla Bruni becomes a model again for Olivier Rousteing’s Balmain show

FASHION – Small event during Paris Fashion Week this Wednesday, September 29.

During Olivier Rousteing’s Balmain fashion show presented at La Seine Musicale in Boulogne-Billancourt, Carla Bruni became a model again at 53 for an evening, as can be seen in the photos below.

Before her return to the catwalk, the singer’s last modeling experience was in 2013, when she became the face of Italian luxury brand Bulgari.