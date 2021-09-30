Carla Bruni-Sarkozy electrifies Paris Fashion Week in a tight jumpsuit

While the catwalks seem to mean in unison “long live the sexy!” Carla Bruni-Sarkozy came to support the idea of ​​this fashion which puts the female body in the spotlight. Present at the Saint Laurent fashion show, Tuesday, September 28, the singer was dressed in a tight-fitting jumpsuit from the Parisian brand, completely black, strapped to a wide belt, so Catwoman. A simple piece cut to catch the eye and sculpt the body as a possible response to months of sagging sag. We remember, in fact, that in 2020 the panoply homewear was everywhere. Even Anna Wintour had cracked, leaving in the closet her eternal Chanel suits, symbols of her absolute power to appear in Puma jogging.

Conquered celebrities

In fact, the sartorial depression has led the good life lately. And the jumpsuit, which until then was declined in a rather fetishist register (especially by being associated with leather, latex, or even PVC) is now turning into a fashionable and desirable piece prized by celebrities, to the like Carla Bruni-Sarkozy who had already shown her attraction for this garment in the past.

And if the success of this tight-fitting outfit can be measured by the number of celebrities conquered, then this is a real trend. We will remember seeing it recently worn by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala, but also posing in majesty on Beyoncé’s muscular anatomy in one of Vogue, or treat yourself to a decadent sway with Dua Lipa in the middle of a concert. Not to mention the frontal suggestion he offers Cardi B in the music video for Wap, or more subtle on the stature of Yseult on the occasion of the Victoires de la musique.