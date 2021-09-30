Carla Bruni: Star model of the Balmain show, hot in a short dress!

Fashion Week is back in Paris, to the delight of Carla Bruni! The singer and top model actively participates in this crazy week devoted to the ready-to-wear spring-summer 2022 collections. Wednesday evening, she discovered and wore that of Balmain during a grandiose parade.

10 years is worth celebrating! Olivier Rousteing celebrated those of his induction into Balmain on Wednesday September 29, 2021, date of the Parisian house’s spring-summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show. The event took place at La Seine Musicale, in Boulogne-Billancourt. Carla Bruni was one of the star models.





Indeed, Carla Bruni paraded for Balmain! The wife of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has thus regained the fervor of the backstages and the podiums. For Balmain, she presented herself to the spectators of the show wearing a baroque long-sleeved dress, embroidered with pearls, rhinestones and crochet flowers. The piece is originally from Balmain’s fall-winter 2021-2013 collection and has been re-lit to commemorate Olivier Rousteing’s birthday as the brand’s artistic director.

Carla Bruni was not the only icon on the catwalk of the Balmain show. Naomi Campbell, Milla Jovovich, Natalia Vodianova and many others paraded alongside Olivier Rousteing for the final, to a standing ovation. Beyoncé had even recorded a message to the French designer, broadcast at the end of the parade.