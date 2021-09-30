Carla Bruni topissime in short dress! Back on a podium, his parade caused a sensation

On Wednesday September 29, Carla Bruni walked the podium of the Balmain fashion show held at the Seine Musicale to celebrate Olivier Rousteing’s 10 years at the head of the fashion house. And the model looked gorgeous in a short dress.

Back to first loves for Carla Bruni. For several years, it is not uncommon to see modeling icons returning to the catwalks, such as Naomi Campbell or Kate Moss. And if some do not benefit from these comebacks like Linda Evangelista, now withdrawn from the world of fashion because of a disastrous surgery, Carla Bruni she, has charmed the guests of the Balmain fashion show, which was held at the Seine Musicale in Boulogne-Billancourt, Wednesday, September 29. For his 10 years at the head of the Parisian fashion house, Olivier Rousteing had seen the big picture, and recalled the podiums of the Top models of the 1990s. And the wife of Nicolas Sarkozy did not miss this call.

It is wearing a short baroque long-sleeved dress, embroidered with pearls, rhinestones and crochet flowers, that Carla Bruni walked the podium, after having returned to the backstage atmosphere as in his beginnings. A dress from Balmain’s fall-winter 2021-2013 collection, which was released to celebrate 10 years of creation under the Olivier Rousteing era at Balmain, he who during all these years has dressed the biggest stars, and has become close to personalities such as the Kardashian family, Rihanna, Beyoncé, or even Naomi Campbell. And has also won the favor of Carla Bruni, who agreed to return to a podium for him.

Carla Bruni star of Paris Fashion Week

It must be said that if this opportunity allowed her to remember her beginnings in modeling, the former First Lady has especially found her former parade acolytes. Besides Naomi Campbell, she also crossed paths with Milla Jovovich and Natalia Vodianova, who mingled with a new generation of models. Now spectators of the parades, as was the case on September 28 for the Saint Laurent fashion show in full Paris Fashion Week, Carla Bruni occasionally does not hesitate to return to the catwalks in memory of her life as a model, especially when it comes to honoring a friend. Before celebrating Olivier Rousteing at Balmain, in 2017 she paid tribute to Gianni Versace in a special fashion show, under the leadership of her sister Donatella. The latter had brought together all the star models who had paraded for her brother, who was murdered in 1997.

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge