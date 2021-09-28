More

    Carrefour climbs on new buyout rumors

    Photo credit © Reuters

    (Boursier.com) – In a markedly bearish market in Paris, crossroads stands out thanks to a gain of 2.7% to 16 euros. The title of the distributor also aligns a sixth consecutive session in the green. The financial blog ‘Betaville’ understands that a potential buyer ‘revolves’ around the group led by Alexandre Bompard, without specifying the name of the possible buyer. “Carrefour could soon be the subject of a major transaction, including the takeover of the French company,” said Betaville, without specifying his sources.


    After the failure of the merger with the Alimentation Couche-Tard group at the start of the year, market rumors regularly come to the fore. The hypothesis of a merger with Casino is often mentioned in particular.


    Please note, our “Rumors” section is intended to echo the information circulating in the trading rooms. These rumors cannot be verified, so they should be viewed with caution.


