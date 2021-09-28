Carrefour climbs on new buyout rumors

(Boursier.com) – In a markedly bearish market in Paris, crossroads stands out thanks to a gain of 2.7% to 16 euros. The title of the distributor also aligns a sixth consecutive session in the green. The financial blog ‘Betaville’ understands that a potential buyer ‘revolves’ around the group led by Alexandre Bompard, without specifying the name of the possible buyer. “Carrefour could soon be the subject of a major transaction, including the takeover of the French company,” said Betaville, without specifying his sources.





After the failure of the merger with the Alimentation Couche-Tard group at the start of the year, market rumors regularly come to the fore. The hypothesis of a merger with Casino is often mentioned in particular.