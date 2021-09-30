Castex at 8 p.m. on TF1 to announce new aid

To help households cope with rising gas and electricity prices, the government is going to take new measures. Jean Castex, the Prime Minister, will make announcements in this direction this Thursday evening at the 8 pm newscast of TF1.

The coming months will be expensive. On Friday, the price of gas will increase by 12.6%. As of November 1, the bill could increase by another 15%. The government was considering taking a new measure to try to relieve the French wallet. The decision was ultimately stopped by the government. Jean Castex will make announcements this Thursday evening on the 8 pm newscast on TF1.





New aids

The government’s objective: to move quickly to prevent this controversy over the surge in energy prices from becoming too widespread. According to our information, there will be one main measure and it will not be another extension of the energy check. Matignon’s will is clear: to help the French once again. In the Prime Minister’s entourage, we assure him, we were quick to react, we are once again assuming our responsibilities. Because the executive insists on the help already made to reduce energy bills. Two billion euros, in particular, for the renovation premium. 100 euros more for the energy check distributed to 6 million households. A new boost, therefore, will be announced this Thursday evening to help the French overcome the soaring prices of gas, electricity, but also fuel, hoping that this is sufficient.