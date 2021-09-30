Champagne, watches, wine … New fraudulent investment sites pinned down by the AMF

The blacklist of sites offering investments in miscellaneous goods without being authorized to do so now has 345 names.

Investors, beware of scams. The Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on Wednesday updated its blacklist of websites offering investments in France on “Miscellaneous goods without having the necessary authorizations”.

Champagne, wine, luxury watches: the body added six websites to its list: www.cavehcconseil.com, champagne.ngf.co.il, www.cvc-capital-partners.com, www.platform.mlpe- invest.com, www.scd-invest.com and www.societe-fermiere-des-vignobles.com. Among them, only two are still accessible this Thursday morning.

Created in 2017 to originally identify sites illegally offering investment diamonds, the list now has 345 addresses, for investments in areas as varied as crypto-assets, wines and champagnes, whiskey, cattle herds, gold, and more recently luxury watches. Since the start of the year, it has grown by 21 names, after being supplemented by 78 addresses in 2020.





Explosion of fraudulent sites

The Covid-19 pandemic is no stranger to this proliferation of illegal sites. “The health crisis and the increased digitization of relationships have created a favorable environment for the development of financial scams, in particular on the internet or by telephone canvassing.», Reported the AMF and the ACPR (Prudential Control and Resolution Authority) in their joint 2020 activity report, published last June.

If we take the five blacklists kept and regularly updated by the two institutions (investments in various goods, loans, savings accounts, payment services or insurance contracts, investments in Forex, either the foreign exchange market, crypto-asset derivatives and binary options), their volume has doubled between 2019 and 2020, from 1,200 names of fraudulent or dubious sites and actors identified to 2,400. And again, these The lists are not exhaustive, underline the AMF and the ACPR. “New players appear regularly and sites can evolve very quickly», They explain.