Champions League – Lille lose to Salzburg (2-1) by conceding two penalties

Unfortunately for LOSC and Burak Yilmaz, the reality was relentless this Wednesday evening: the Austrian champion was superior to the French champion. After a very intense meeting, Red Bull Salzburg won against Lille in the second day of Group G of the Champions League (2-1). Karim Adeyemi, the 19-year-old German international, scored twice from the penalty spot. With the draw between Wolfsburg and Sevilla FC (1-1), Jocelyn Gourvennec’s players find themselves last in their C1 group, with 1 point.

An acceleration from Adeyemi changed everything

After their draw on the first day against Wolfsburg (1-1), the Mastiffs were keen to win a third victory in a row, after their two successes in a row in Ligue 1. However, the intense pressing of the young Austrian team ( 22.08 years of average age) quickly confused the champions of France. After a first half hour when the LOSC struggled to chain the passes, the Lille building gave in on a flashback: launched in depth by Brenden Aaronson, Adeyemi dropped Gabriel Gudmundsson and Sven Botman, who committed the irreparable in the surface to repair.

After a few minutes of hesitation for verification via the VAR, the young German international Karim Adeyemi did justice to himself, on a strike from the left, however slightly deflected by Ivo Grbić (1-0, 35 ‘). Matthias Jaissle’s men could even have returned to the locker room with a greater advantage, if the recovery of the head of Rasmus Kristensen had not found the post (41st).





A 20th defeat for LOSC in the Champions League

The nightmare of Benjamin André’s teammates was confirmed shortly after the break. A first hand fault from the former Rennais gave Red Bull Salzburg a dangerous free kick from 20 meters away. A second, as Burak Yilmaz turned during the free kick but hit the ball with his elbow on that shot, resulted in a second penalty for the Roten Bullens. This time, he was struck down to the ground by the hero of the evening, Karim Adeyemi, who thus became the youngest German player to score a brace in the Champions League (2-0, 53rd).

The goal on a free kick from Burak Yilmaz, on a hand fault by goalkeeper Philipp Köhn (2-1, 62nd) did not change anything: for the 40th match in its history in C1, LOSC conceded its 20th loss. The Lille will return from Austria with low morale, but a quick remobilization is imperative before their match on Sunday at home. They will host the Olympique de Marseille.

