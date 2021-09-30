More

    Charlene of Monaco far from the concerns of the Rock: she launches a new appeal for help

    Still stranded in South Africa, where she has been for several months, Charlene of Monaco shared a personal message on her Instagram account.

    The controversies of the Rock? Charlene of Monaco does not listen to them for a single second. For several months, Jacques and Gabriella’s mother has been stranded in South Africa to treat an ENT infection which has degenerated and has resulted in several hospitalizations. But on the Rock, the tongues are loosened. Some assure that Charlene of Monaco went into exile to put pressure on her husband when others are convinced that she does not intend to return to the principality anytime soon. Far from these concerns, the wife of Prince Albert II seized her Instagram account this Thursday, September 30 to publish a personal message about a cause she has championed for years: the extinction of rhinos. She shared a one-minute video montage in which successive photos of her taken in the savannah, in contact with animals.

    We see it in turn in the middle of nature, with anti-poaching police officers or even admiring a sunset. In legend, Charlene of Monaco simply called on Internet users to donate money to the Chassing Zero Africa association. “If we don’t do something to save our rhinos and endangered animals soon, it will be too late. With our #chasingzero initiative, we can stop the atrocity of wildlife poaching and educate people about conservation and preservation. Your support and contributions are making a huge difference, can we read on the association’s website. Thank you for standing with Princess Charlene in the fight against poaching. “ An important message that the princess wanted to convey to her admirers. Very committed for years, she has just received a beautiful gift from her husband.

    Charlene of Monaco back at the end of October?

    According to information from Monaco-Morning in fact, Prince Albert II decided to appoint his wife vice-president of the Monaco Red Cross at the beginning of last August. With this gift, he hopes his wife will return to the Rock soon. “I can’t wait for Charlene to be back, because she’s part of my life, our lives and that of Monaco, affirmed the sovereign a few days ago. I also look forward to her helping me with the kids and many other things, as has always been the case, because it is a team effort. “ Now as he clarified, without responding to rumors of separation, the return of the princess “depends on what his doctors say”: “I know she might have said ‘end of October’, but that was before this last round of dates. I’m pretty sure we can shorten that a bit.”

