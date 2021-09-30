China: power cuts strangle the world’s workshop



Slow factories, workers who “can no longer ensure normal production”, machines stopped: in factories in southern China, power cuts threaten growth and affect supply chains.



Electricity supply suspensions have already hit some 20 provinces to varying degrees in recent months.

The reasons? They are numerous but mainly linked to the heavy dependence of the Asian giant on coal, which provides 60% of its electricity production.

The price of this coal is now at record highs. The authorities also carry out preventive rationing in order to achieve environmental objectives in terms of limiting polluting emissions.

Main victim so far: industry. In the southern province of Guangdong, sometimes nicknamed “the workshop of the world” because of its thousands of electronic products and textile factories, the cuts are severely felt.

Machines are shut down and workers have to reduce their working hours or work only at night – when restrictions are looser.



“We ask our subcontractors to resort to night work or to run their generators to ensure production,” said Sherman Chan, deputy general manager of Express Luck, a television manufacturer based. in Shenzhen.

“But as they have to invest additional capital, our costs go up as well.”

These rising fees are straining supply chains, already under pressure with overflowing order books due to the economic recovery in the West.

The result: from snack giant Toly Bread to suppliers to automaker Tesla, a number of companies have already announced production delays.





In Dongguan, a sprawling factory town where millions of workers work, many employees have had to revise their schedules.

“Yesterday, we had to work at night. And it’s the same today,” laments Mr. Cui, a handler in a shoe factory forced to limit production. “Of course we are not happy. But we adapt to the schedules,” he explains, while refusing to reveal his full name.

At a pipe factory, Ms. Xu, an employee, estimates that power outages caused production to drop by about 40% in September, especially as the machines need several hours after ignition before they are operational.

“We can no longer ensure normal production,” she told AFP. The authorities are trying to defuse popular discontent.

The public electricity supplier pledged Tuesday to guarantee the supply of residential areas, a mission described as “priority political task”.

The Beijing authorities have presented power cuts in certain small residential areas of the capital as “maintenance”.

And in Shanghai, the town hall canceled the traditional great sound and light show scheduled for Thursday evening on the eve of the National Day, officially for “security” reasons.

These cuts come as energy demand in China, where the economy has largely recovered since spring 2020, now exceeds pre-pandemic levels.

Beijing’s restrictions on Australian coal imports, amid a diplomatic quarrel with Canberra, are not helping.

“The main culprits are the global energy shortage and state control of electricity prices in China,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard, analyst at Capital Economics, in a note.

“The prices of coal and natural gas have soared everywhere due to weather conditions and disruptions in the supply chain,” he said.

China controls the prices of electricity for users, so that they are not too high. The rise in the cost of coal is therefore mainly reflected in the operators of the power plants.

The cuts have reached such a level that they now threaten the country’s growth.

Several international banks such as Goldman Sachs or Nomura have lowered their annual growth forecasts for Chinese GDP this week.

