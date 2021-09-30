Chip shortage: Stellantis closes German Opel plant “until early 2022”



At the Opel plant in Eisenach, Germany on August 28, 2019 (dpa / Martin Schutt)

The French automobile group Stellantis has decided to close “until early 2022” the plant of its subsidiary Opel in Eisenach in Germany due to the international shortage of electronic components, a spokesperson for the manufacturer told AFP on Thursday. German.



“The global auto industry finds itself due to the pandemic and a lack of semiconductors in an exceptional situation,” said the spokesperson.

“In this demanding and uncertain situation, Stellantis is planning adjustments in production” including the interruption of assembly lines in Eisenach, in the center of the country, “from next week”.





The employees concerned will be placed on short-time work and production will resume early next year “if the situation in the supply chains allows it”, he said.

Some 7.7 million automobiles will not be produced this year worldwide due to the lack of components, a consequence of the recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic combined with a boom in electric vehicles, estimated the firm Alix Partners. This represents a shortfall of 210 billion euros, according to a report published last week.

Like many manufacturers facing chip shortages and sluggish sales, Stellantis has already put several of its factories on hiatus this summer.

The large French Toyota plant, near Valenciennes, for its part recently scheduled a five-day break in October. In Germany, Volkswagen, Daimler and BMW have also already taken similar measures for a few days or weeks.

Ola Källenius, boss of Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler, recently said that a “structural” lack of production capacity in the electronics industry will continue to weigh on the automotive sector in 2022.

