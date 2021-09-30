Christelle (Koh-Lanta, the Legend) denies Candice’s words and explains her vote

Eliminated from Koh-Lanta, the Legend this September 28 thanks to the vote of her ally Christelle, Candice affirmed that the latter had made a pact with Claude before the start of the game. Comments strongly denied by the person concerned.
On Koh Lanta, board betrayals are often built on yesterday’s promises. After the break between red adventurers last week, the very controversial women’s alliance shattered on the yellow camp in the episode of Koh-Lanta, the Legend aired this Tuesday, September 28. The candidates first began to tear themselves apart on the camp when Claude discovered the pot aux roses, Candice criticizing Coumba for not assuming having been the instigator of this strategy. Then, when the team lost the immunity test, we saw the yellow version of little betrayals between friends.
A secret alliance between Claude and Christelle?
During the surprise council, Coumba, who had yet promised never to put the name of a woman on her ballot, voted against Candice and Christelle against Clémence. The latter having unsheathed her immunity collar, everything then played out between Candice and Sam. And it was finally the young wakeboarder, after a huge strategic error, who was eliminated … Pushed towards the exit by her allies yesterday Coumba and Christelle, who sided with the boys’ camp. Particularly disappointed by the vote of Christelle, whom she thought to be close on the camp, Candice affirmed that the latter had in fact a pact with Claude, perhaps made before the start of the adventure, in an interview with TV Mag. Words that were not to the taste of the main concerned.
“I did not form an alliance before the game with Claude”
In her Instagram stories, this Wednesday, September 29, Christelle had a little thought for Candice, to whom she wrote a message of peace: “Ma Candice, obviously I had a heartache to make this vote … and you know why … Even if it’s just a game … strategies always hurt … both ways else.“But the adventurer also strongly denied the claims of her former teammate: “My Candice, it was not a pleasure you know that, but my future in the game depended on my positioning at this stage of the game. And in any case, I did not form an alliance before the game with Claude, nor with anyone else. It is prohibited by the regulations of Koh Lanta that I respect“. Explanations that her friend Jade commented on: “We all know the righteousness of my Christelle.” Move around, there is nothing to see then.
“The strategies are constantly questioned”
Very criticized on social networks for having betrayed the alliance of women and voted against Candice in the last episode of the program, Christelle also justified her strategy on her account. “Koh Lanta is a game where we have to eliminate ourselves and try to maintain our place to advance in the game. Completely the antipodes of my life but I could not refuse to participate since this adventure in 2008 conditioned my change of life. So I accepted the rules even if humanly speaking I was very upset! Rules which in addition have changed enormously over the years: necklaces, amulets, etc. ! Plus social networks! The viewers do not have the hindsight on the game, the strategies are constantly questioned! And especially with legendary adventurers who know the workings of this show! Who themselves remember having made or undergone unfortunate alliances on their previous adventures … It is also for this reason that the adventurers can not hold grudges against each other because each of us has been and will be faced with an elimination that ‘he will have to do it reluctantly… because in the end there will only be one left! And we don’t see everything on the screen. Keep cool and smile! ” wrote the candidate. Will the message pass to fans of the TF1 show?