"The urban collective" is the name of the association between Citroën, JC Decaux and the hotel group Accor. This partnership between these three French companies of international scope has given birth to a new vision of urban mobility.















Citroën unveils its vision of autonomous urban mobility

This theme is far from a first because Renault in 2018 unveiled the EZ PRO and EZ GO concepts, autonomous electric vehicles with multiple uses and it is precisely this theme that Citroën and its associates are exploring today.







The keystone of this device lies in the Citroën skate, a 100% autonomous electric platform which is distinguished by its motors installed in each of the four wheels, a technology developed by the American manufacturer Goodyear. Citroën took care of the technical part while Accor and JC Decaux created specific modules.











Accor has therefore invented two. The first one, called “Sofitel en Voyage”, obviously takes the name of the group’s luxury hotels. It is precisely this notion that is put forward here. It is an architectural parallelepiped of glass and marquetry. Two sliding doors allow two or three passengers to access an interior recourse made entirely of blood orange velvet. A light strip broadcasts information while occupants can enjoy a glass of champagne thanks to the integrated bar.















The second developed by another brand of the same group “Pullman” offers an original solution for playing sports during periods of travel. It allows you to either rower or cycle, while being protected from view by the glass structure with iridescent shades of blue, purple, pink and green.











Finally, the third was designed by JC Decaux, the urban planning specialist. This represents a means of transport for 5 people.

The Citroën skate can thus connect to these pods in less than 10 seconds, 7 days a week, 24 hours a day and can be recharged on dedicated bases. 2.60 m long, 1.60 m wide and 51 cm high, this skate can circulate independently at speeds between 5 and 25 km / h depending on use.

Obviously and as you can imagine, this vision is very far from becoming reality in the near future since it lacks above all the infrastructures and in particular the lanes reserved for this type of vehicles, but one thing is certain Citroën has the merit of propose a solution.