Claude Dartois (Koh-Lanta) reveals to have refused to play in a flagship series of TF1

This Tuesday, September 29, Claude Dartois was Cartman’s guest on Fun Radio. During the interview, Koh-Lanta’s flagship adventurer revealed that he refused to star in a front-page series.
He is one of Koh-Lanta’s iconic adventurers. After having participated four times in the survival program of TF1, Claude Dartois is one of the favorite candidates for viewers. With a mind of steel and physical facilities, the 42-year-old athlete makes the public happy every Tuesday evening in Koh-Lanta, the legend. On Instagram, the adventurer very regularly shares his impressions of the episodes broadcast but also shows his subscribers that he is a fulfilled father. Indeed, Claude is very proud of his two boys, Andréa 6 years old and Marceau 2 years old. He had also learned that his wife, Virginie, was pregnant with the youngest while he was in the middle of filming Koh-Lanta: The island of heroes. Very happy in his daily life as a dad, Claude had confided in his family in 50mn Inside. “(Andréa) he’s my darling, did you see how handsome he is? (Marceau), he’s magnificent. When you’re tired, when you’re fed up or whatever, you always have someone? one for whom to do it. There, you do it now for your children., he said.
A daily life turned upside down by his participation in the adventure game
This Tuesday, September 29, Claude and Laurent de Koh-Lanta were Cartman’s guests on Fun Radio to discuss their new participation in TF1’s flagship show. During the interview, Claude spoke about his daily life since his very first participation in Koh-Lanta. “I have not quit my job, I am still an employee of my employer. I am a driver for an individual. I work for him and his family, I have a lot of free time. Without his approval, I would never have left “, he first declared.
“Everyone has their place”
With its participation in Koh-Lanta and its growing notoriety, Claude crumbles under the proposals. But the adventurer does not intend to accept everything, only participating in projects that appeal to him. “I have projects that are in progress but there is nothing concrete yet so I prefer not to talk about it. I was offered Camping Paradis, things like that which are not necessarily things that attract me so here it is. Everyone has their place, everyone their job “, he revealed. .