Conceição dismantles his players after the slap received against Liverpool

FC Porto were crushed by Liverpool on Tuesday night at home in the Champions League (5-1). And inevitably, that did not please his hot trainer, Sergio Conceição.

Two goals from Salah, two goals from Firmino and one goal from Mané, which makes five. Two weeks after starting their Champions League campaign with a draw against Atlético de Madrid (0-0), FC Porto was crushed by Liverpool on Tuesday night at home (5-1).

A result which necessarily complicates the affairs of the Portuguese club with a view to qualifying for the eighth, and which particularly angered coach Sergio Conceição.

“The young people would have done better”

“Even with young people (the U19s, editor’s note), who drew against Liverpool today (1-1 in Youth League), we would certainly have done better tonight “, first tackled the former coach of FC Nantes on Portuguese television. Before putting a layer in a press conference:” We were bad, and what s today is a shame. In the Champions League, faced with such a strong opponent, who presses hard and attacks non-stop, we only made nine faults during the whole match. It’s not normal.”





Disappointed, Conceição however took care of himself, designating himself as the first person responsible for this nightmarish evening at Dragao: “It was I who did not send the right message and I was wrong about the team. departure, that’s for sure. We have to ask ourselves with the president whether the players always obey the coach or not, because it will be difficult to continue like this and the most important thing is FC Porto. “

FC Porto now third in its group of C1 and which has also let slip points in the league, where he is relegated to four lengths of Benfica after seven days.