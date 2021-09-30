Confidences on his mother’s illness, in “Les 12 coups de midi”

Jean-Luc Reichmann is an animator that we no longer present. Undisputed star of the PAF, he animates The 12 strokes of noon, one of the most popular shows with audiences. And although the show is its share of responsibility in this success, Jean-Luc Reichmann is not for nothing either, Objeko grant it to you. He is able to be touching, funny, relevant and terribly sympathetic while demonstrating an unfailing professionalism. In addition, he has been involved for years in noble causes. For children, the sick, different people and we pass some, Jean-Luc Reichmann does not hesitate to put his popularity forward to carry the voice of their struggles. He embodies the role model host and therefore inspires his fans in so many ways.

Jean-Luc Reichmann remains discreet about his private life, without forgetting to talk about those who matter to him

For this star host, notoriety is not what motivates his ambitions. Of course, what he wants is to make his loved ones proud. But he is also invested with a boundless passion, that of making the public smile. In short, a true artist. Thus, it is not very surprising that in addition to being the star host of 12 noon shots, he is also an excellent actor. Both in the theater and on television, he plays roles that bear his stamp, that of a man determined to break down taboos and prejudices. What is more astonishing, however, is how he manages to hold all these caps so firmly and with such skill!

Indeed, since the beginning of his career, Jean-Luc Reichmann has climbed all the levels of success. But that does not mean he abandons his family life. Very close to his grandmother, his mother, his partner and their six children, wouldn’t Jean-Luc Reichmann be a superhero? The question is legitimate when we see that he keeps smiling in all circumstances. Even when he brings up delicate subjects, he finds a way to convey messages of hope. Indeed, he describes himself as a “diffuser of positive waves” on his Instagram account. A mission that he accomplishes with flying colors, according to all the Internet users who follow him on a daily basis. Thus, even by evoking the illness of his mother, he does not make sure to add to the atmosphere on the set of 12 noon shots.





A testimony that reveals the illness of Jean-Luc Reichmann’s mother

“Marion, kidney transplant recipient, delivers a magnificent message of hope” can we read in the caption of a publication by Jean-Luc Reichmann on Instagram. He who usually publishes hilarious things did not fail to move the Web. Corn Objeko reassures you, always to bring its dose of positive waves on social networks. By clicking on its publication, a video starts, an excerpt from TF1’s flagship program, The 12 strokes of noon. More precisely the testimony of a candidate who will invite Jean-Luc Reichmann to make delicate confidences.

“Dialysis is still very very restrictive, very very heavy” Jean-Luc Reichmann said to this candidate who explained that she had undergone a kidney transplant after more than five years of dialysis. “Yes, very heavy, yes” she replied, visibly moved. “Is it several times a week or not?” “ then asks the moderator of the 12 noon shots. What Marion responds to by explaining the current process of medical care. “So for most people it’s usually three times a week and for four hours” she said. And Jean-Luc Reichman bounces on these words to greet his mother, also suffering from kidney disease. “This is the case with my mom, so I think very, very strongly about my mom, whom I obviously love. “ he said.

Objeko will not surprise you by telling you that this speech upset the viewers of 12 noon shots. Not only that of Marion but also that of Jean-Luc Reichmann. As everyone knows, he carries his family in his heart. His mother is one of the most important people in his life and he could not therefore be silent in front of the testimony of this candidate, a testimony of hope. In the comments, fans of the host of TF1 and the show are unanimous. Marion is applauded for her courage and the message she conveys. Likewise, Jean-Luc Reichmann receives many messages of support, which he should therefore be honored to pass on to his dear mother.



