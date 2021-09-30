Controversial New Pipeline Between Canada and United States Commissioned

Enbridge Group’s controversial new pipeline, dubbed “Line 3”, which will carry oil from western Canada to the northern United States, will come into service on Friday after years of construction.

“We are delighted to see this project in our rearview mirror soon,” Mike Fernandez, vice president of Enbridge told AFP on Wednesday, adding that “the process has been long” for this pipeline and stressing that “there is has a demand “for the hydrocarbons it will covet.

Earlier this year, its construction site was briefly blocked in the United States by environmental activists and members of the indigenous community, who feared oil leaks into rivers.

“With new, advanced thicker-walled piping, the pipeline provides a safe and reliable supply to US refineries,” the company, based in Calgary, western Canada, said in a statement.





The “Line 3” replaces an old pipeline and is expected to almost double its oil transport capacity, to 760,000 barrels of oil per day. It follows the same route for about two thirds of its length (1,765 km).

“This is fantastic news for the economy of Alberta and the thousands of workers in the energy sector,” said Premier of this Canadian state, Jason Kenney, a staunch supporter of the Canadian state in a video posted on Twitter. ‘oil industry.

This is the “first new Canadian pipeline project to be commissioned since 2010,” noted its Minister of Energy, Sonya Savage.

Oil pipeline projects in North America have recently encountered strong opposition because they no longer have “social acceptability”, according to Pierre-Olivier Pineau, professor specializing in energy policies at HEC Montreal.

But “Line 3” is a “less controversial” and less well-known project than, for example, Keystone XL, Trans Mountain or even Energy East, recalls this expert.

For Greenpeace, the outcome of this pipeline is “a major failure” of the Biden administration.

“The science is clear: we must put an end to all new fossil fuel projects if we want to limit the impacts of the climate crisis,” responded Janet Redman, director of the NGO’s climate campaign in the United States.