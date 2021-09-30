Coumba’s huge mea-culpa (Koh-Lanta) to Candice after his elimination (PHOTO)

After Candice’s elimination from Koh-Lanta, The Legend, Coumba seems to have deep regret. The adventurer spoke in this direction, on Instagram.
As the adventure strides forward in Koh-Lanta, The Legend, spirits are heating up and strategies are evolving! The “Girl Power“advocated by Coumba thus lived. It will not have lasted long. As well as his (brief) attempt to oust Claude Dartois. And the candidate’s arguments to justify it did not convince the public … Just like Cindy Poumeyrol, very upbeat on Instagram. In short, the agreement among girls is not in good shape. Worse, by not adopting its strategy against Claude and the “strong men“, Coumba put Candice in great difficulty. Indeed, the adventurer did not appreciate being made to wear part of the hat:”Coumba gets away with it, even though it was she who had the idea and maybe I i’m in the sights of boys whereas at no time did I say that I wanted to see Claude leave.“
“My biggest regret on this adventure”
Bingo! While Clémence Castel played her immunity necklace to perfection, it was finally Candice who took charge of The island of the banished at the end of a second ballot. “I had not anticipated this Coumba vote against me at all …“She lamented. A betrayal that Coumba seems to regret bitterly, as she wrote this Thursday morning in an Instagram post.”Candice, my biggest regret on this adventure. 😢😢😢 I’m so ashamed of myself 🤦🏾♀️🤦🏾♀️🤦🏾♀️ You trusted me and I betrayed you. You were counting on me and I didn’t live up to it. This adventure drives you crazy, makes you lose your lucidity and I haven’t thought about it … It’s been 4 months since we came back from the adventure and there hasn’t been a day when I haven’t regretted my behavior towards you.“
“I could never make it up”
And to conclude: “I could never make up for what I did but I will do anything to be forgiven and redeemed even if it has to last all my life… I have been execrable and not correct to you and I am sorry my doll. I adore you my beautiful, you are so extraordinary. ❤️❤️❤️ Forgive me 🙏🏾🙏🏾.“Words welcomed in commentary by Cindy Poumeyrol:”Ah there I recognize you better! Bravo my Coumba for this mea culpa !!!“