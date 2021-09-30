More

    Cristiano Ronaldo puts Karim Benzema in his place

    Cristiano Ronaldo is the end-of-level boss in the Champions League. Karim Benzema is far behind.

    Europe at his feet. He may be a veteran, but Cristiano Ronaldo is fining the best players in the world in the Champions League. If Karim Benzema shone despite the humiliation of Real this week against Sheriff Tiraspol, Cr7 offered him victory at Manchester United against Villarreal (2-1) after extra time on Wednesday, exploding his joy. A legitimate joy.

    Cr7, the ultimate C1 player

    As the “Cr7 Inside” account reminds us, Ronaldo in C1 is the top scorer, best passer, over a year, at home, away, on free kick, on penalty, in the final, in the quarters and in the semi-finals. -finals. The former Real Madrid star is also the player with the most titles in the top club competition in Europe and remains the player with the most matches in the prestigious event. It is not Leo Messi, scorer this week with PSG, who can say the same.


