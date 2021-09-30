Cristiano Ronaldo swept a legendary record for his own coach!

Zapping Eleven Mondial Juventus – Chelsea: the Blues to assert their status?
It was not until the very end of a match where, as he himself admitted, Cristiano Ronaldo was not really to his advantage for the Portuguese legend to come out of his box and deliver Manchester United with a goal. liberator against Villarreal. An achievement at the end of a clever one-two with Lingard which capsized Old Trafford in total madness.
And Cristiano Ronaldo, for the occasion, has inscribed his name a little more in the legend of the Mancunian club. Indeed, CR7 simply scored the latest goal in Red Devils history in a Champions League game, finding the net at 94 minutes and 13 seconds. The previous record was quite simply the property … of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, for his legendary goal in the 1999 Champions League final against Bayern Munich!
Cristiano Ronaldo sets the record for the latest winning goal for Manchester United in #UCL history.
The previous record holder: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer vs. Bayern in 1999. pic.twitter.com/smpTYuK2nQ
to summarize
Cristiano Ronaldo delivered Manchester United last night with his goal at the very end of the game against Villarreal. And with this achievement, the Portuguese striker has quite simply erased a mythical goal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from the shelves!