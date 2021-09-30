Cristiano Ronaldo swept a legendary record for his own coach!

Zapping Eleven Mondial Juventus – Chelsea: the Blues to assert their status?

It was not until the very end of a match where, as he himself admitted, Cristiano Ronaldo was not really to his advantage for the Portuguese legend to come out of his box and deliver Manchester United with a goal. liberator against Villarreal. An achievement at the end of a clever one-two with Lingard which capsized Old Trafford in total madness.

And Cristiano Ronaldo, for the occasion, has inscribed his name a little more in the legend of the Mancunian club. Indeed, CR7 simply scored the latest goal in Red Devils history in a Champions League game, finding the net at 94 minutes and 13 seconds. The previous record was quite simply the property … of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, for his legendary goal in the 1999 Champions League final against Bayern Munich!

Cristiano Ronaldo sets the record for the latest winning goal for Manchester United in #UCL history. The previous record holder: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer vs. Bayern in 1999. pic.twitter.com/smpTYuK2nQ

– CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 29, 2021