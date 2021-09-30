More

    Cristiano Ronaldo swept a legendary record for his own coach!

    Sports


    Zapping Eleven Mondial Juventus – Chelsea: the Blues to assert their status?

    It was not until the very end of a match where, as he himself admitted, Cristiano Ronaldo was not really to his advantage for the Portuguese legend to come out of his box and deliver Manchester United with a goal. liberator against Villarreal. An achievement at the end of a clever one-two with Lingard which capsized Old Trafford in total madness.

    And Cristiano Ronaldo, for the occasion, has inscribed his name a little more in the legend of the Mancunian club. Indeed, CR7 simply scored the latest goal in Red Devils history in a Champions League game, finding the net at 94 minutes and 13 seconds. The previous record was quite simply the property … of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, for his legendary goal in the 1999 Champions League final against Bayern Munich!

    to summarize

    Cristiano Ronaldo delivered Manchester United last night with his goal at the very end of the game against Villarreal. And with this achievement, the Portuguese striker has quite simply erased a mythical goal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from the shelves!

    Julien pedebos


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleThe Mayor wants to see factories “in the months” to come
    Next articleWhen a “McDonald’s effect” could threaten our forests

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC