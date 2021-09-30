Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing confidence after his new feat

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most beautiful jerseys in Ligue 1 2021/2022

After his brace with Manchester United on his return to Old Trafford against Newcastle, Cristiano Ronaldo made another legendary moment last night against Villarreal. By scoring the victory goal in the 95th minute against the Spaniards, CR7 definitely capsized the theater of dreams in madness, and jostled the course of an evening which was generally complicated for the Portuguese.

Text sent to Rio Ferdinand says it all

Because the goal of Cristiano Ronaldo also says everything about the amazing mental strength of the number 7 Mancunien, summarized by an anecdote from the former defender Rio Ferdinand now a consultant for BT Sport. Ferdinand has indeed revealed to have received a message from CR7 after the meeting. “I didn’t play well but I was sure I was going to score,” said the Portuguese, who never faltered mentally until the last second.

And of course, the Portuguese also showed his satisfaction in front of the media. “That’s why I came back, I missed this club a lot. I have a history with this club and I want to keep writing it, not only for myself but to push the team. If we didn’t get the (three) points today, it would have been difficult to qualify. But now everything is possible, everything is open and we think we will pass, ”CR7 told BT Sport.



