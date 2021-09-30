Cristiano Ronaldo’s resounding double response to Lionel Messi

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: the figures of Georginio Wijnaldum’s career

The small battle waged from a distance by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will therefore never stop. For more than 15 years, these two immense champions have delighted all lovers of the football planet with their resounding exploits.

On Tuesday, the Argentine striker (34) thus extended this quest by opening his counter with PSG against Manchester City in the Champions League with a “devilish caress” (2-0). The response of his Portuguese alter ego (36 years old) was not long in coming. Opposed to Villarreal (2-1), the Manchester United striker scored in the last moments his 136th goal in a Champions League of which he is more than ever the statistical king.

Because Cristiano Ronaldo also broke a new record yesterday: by playing his 178th match in the Champions League, he became the player with the most appearances in the event, now ahead of Iker Casillas (177), Xavi … and Messi (both at 151). “In terms of emotional intensity, Ronaldo has just eclipsed Messi’s first goal with PSG … Again,” Nabil Djellit summarized on Twitter. A little eternal battle, we tell you …

In terms of emotional intensity, Ronaldo has just eclipsed Messi’s first goal with PSG … Once again. pic.twitter.com/vn5izDgWgH

– Nabil Djellit (@Nabil_djellit) September 29, 2021