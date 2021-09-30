Crysis Remastered Trilogy: bringing it to Switch is a feat, but for what result?

If Crysis Remastered Trilogy is expected on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, it is also expected on Nintendo Switch, surprisingly as that may be. Here is very aptly its launch trailer.

The various Crysis have always been technological showcases when they were released, or at least on PC. The upcoming arrival of Crysis Remastered Trilogy on this same platform will therefore sign the arrival new lighting effects, enhanced textures and even ray tracing. On PS4 and Xbox One, it will simply be necessary to remove this last option while on PS5 and Xbox Series (thanks to backward compatibility), players will be able to support themselves with a definition in 4K and a framerate at sixty frames per second ( still without ray-tracing, however).

Crysis Remastered on Switch, a real technical success?

As for the Switch, that’s obviously another story, but Saber Interactive has worked hard to bring Crytek’s FPS to Nintendo’s nomad machine. The studio, behind the Switch ports of The Witcher 3 and World War Z, has made it its specialty and today is releasing a launch trailer entirely dedicated to this portable version: a technical feat for some, the performance of the console being more limited than its competitors, for a result that can be appreciated in our video player above.





Crysis Remastered Trilogy will therefore be released on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch on October 15, 2021.

Do you find the result on Switch up to your expectations?