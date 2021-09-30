Cyril Hanouna lifts the veil on his political show

TELEVISION – We know a little more. Cyril Hanouna, flagship presenter of TPMP and Balance ton Post on C8, had suggested in June the creation of a political program. It is now done and Cyril Hanouna has unveiled the main lines of this show.

A board “in the shape of an agora”, four editorial writers, two hundred French people and one candidate. Here is the format of the new political show coming soon to the C8 schedule.

The principle? The candidate will be invited to answer questions concerning his personality, his ideas, his proposals. Its responses will then be put to a vote by the public and editorial writers. “Everyone will have a box to vote live”, describes Cyril Hanouna to Paris Match this Thursday, September 30. And we imagine that, as in his TPMP program, the public will be invited to vote for or against.





“It’s up to you to vote”, “soon” on C8

“The show will be called ‘Already yours to vote’ and should start soon,” said the host. He also announced that the first three shows were already scheduled since three candidates are already starting to face the audience of C8.

Cyril Hanouna also said that new political guests would soon be on the set of his two cult shows – TPMP and Balance ton Post. “We’re going to have coffee together in the next few days. […] She is therefore likely to come… ”confides the presenter about Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris and the PS candidate for the presidential election.

Xavier Bertrand, Valérie Pécresse, with whom he has “an agreement in principle” and Jordan Bardella have already agreed to submit to questions from the presenter. Cyril Hanouna must also receive the right arm of Marine Le Pen this Thursday, September 30, in Balance your Post.

