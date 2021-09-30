Cyril Hanouna talks about his altercation with Sophie Tapie in “Touche pas à mon poste!”

VIDEO – On Wednesday evening, the host and producer of C8 admitted having been “A little awkward” with singer and daughter of Bernard Tapie.

As was to be expected, Cyril Hanouna returned on Wednesday evening to his altercation with Sophie Tapie. The day before, on the set of “Touche pas à mon poste!”, The singer, who had come to promote her new album, had expressed her displeasure at finding herself confronted with the images of In the hearts of the French: Bernard Tapie, the fighter, documentary retracing his father’s journey. “I’m very uncomfortable, I didn’t think there would be that [le documentaire, ndlr], the”, she had launched to the host. Despite the attempts to appease the latter, the young woman had displayed a particularly annoyed expression.

What annoy the troublemaker of C8. “I’m very happy to have you but if you’re not happy to be there, you can go my Sophie.” At one point, it’s good, I was nice, I love you a lot, I’ve been nice to your family all the time. I really like Bernard Tapie but you also have to have respect for our viewers, for the team here, for me ”, he had blurted out. In front of his television screen, Stéphane Tapie did not miss anything of this tense exchange and could not help but react. “There are some things that can be fixed on the networks !!!! And others who are settled face to face ”, posted on Twitter the brother of the singer by adding the hashtag which speaks volumes: “Not touch my family”. Later in the evening, Cyril Hanouna, in turn, wrote a message, assuring that he had had a discussion with Bernard Tapie’s son whom he considered “like [son] big brother for years ”. “I told her that Sophie’s answer made me a little awkward and I feel great sadness because I really love her.”

“I did not put myself in Sophie Tapie’s shoes” Cyril Hanouna

A mea culpa reiterated live from “Touche pas à mon poste!” the next day. “Sophie is someone I’m pretty close to. She was with me in the dressing room before the show, we both had a headache, we were tired and she said to me: “It’s true that I stay with my dad a lot”. She was not in her normal state because it is difficult for her to talk about her daddy and see pictures of her daddy. She may have had a behavior that was particular but you also have to put yourself in her place and I think that yesterday, at one point, we were on our show, in our world, and we did not put in its place, this is the feeling that I have ”, began the host and producer.

Firmly denying having wanted to trap his guest, he assured that“She knew that we were going to talk about her daddy, that’s normal, it’s one of the titles of her album”. Nevertheless, Cyril Hanouna admitted to having “Been a little awkward with her”. “It’s not the same when you know the person very well. You talk to him like he’s your buddy and like he’s someone in your family. It’s not the same as when you don’t know the person at all, you put more distance “, he said.

And to conclude: “It was seen as aggressive, but it wasn’t that at all. Stéphane Tapie made me start on TV, I really consider him a friend, we are very close, he knows that I love his family. This is what distorted the relationship and what distorted what happened on TV. I didn’t put myself in Sophie’s shoes. It hurts me, I don’t like being mean, I like it when people are happy to come on set. I love her and her family very much. It pained me that it happened on her. It was an embarrassing sequence we are not going to lie to each other ”.

