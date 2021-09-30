Cyril Hanouna talks about his very tense exchange with Sophie Tapie in TPMP (VIDEO)

Bernard Tapie has been fighting cancer for many months. Yesterday, his daughter Sophie Tapie was the guest of Do not touch My TV, to evoke in particular his last album in which she devotes a song to him, entitled The Phoenix. But when Cyril Hanouna asked him a question about his father, the singer appeared very embarrassed: “I’ve been really uncomfortable for a while now“, she said. The host, disappointed with this response, cropped it live:”I explain to you. I am very happy to have you. If you’re not happy to be there, you can go, my Sophie“, he told her before continuing: “Because at one point it’s good. I was nice. I love you a lot. I’ve been nice to the family all the time. At one point you have to have a little respect for our people. viewers, for the team here, for me “. Faced with this tense exchange, Cyril Hanouna reacted on his Twitter account after the show.

“I feel great sadness “

Shortly after the broadcast of Do not touch My TV, Stéphane Tapie had defended his sister on social networks: “There are some things that can be fixed on the networks !!!! And others who are settled face to face“, he threatened before ending with the hashtag:”#TouchNotMyFamily“. And Cyril Hanouna heard it, since they obviously explained themselves as suggested by the message posted a little later on Twitter by the troublemaker of C8:”The darlings I have just discussed with Stéphane Tapie who has been like my big brother for years (…) Stéphane and I see you tomorrow because he’s a friend that’s important“. He also specifies that he was very touched by the singer’s reaction on the set of his talk show:”Sophie’s answer made me a little awkward and I feel great sadness because I really love her.“If the artist left only a message to thank the fans for their support, Cyril Hanouna returned this Wednesday evening to this great moment of unease experienced yesterday in TPMP.





“Sophie was not in her normal state”

“Sophie is someone I’m pretty close to. She was with me in the dressing room before the show and it’s true that we both had a headache and we were tired, and she would say to me: ‘It’s true that I stay a lot with my daddy’ and she was not in her normal state because it’s complicated for her to talk about her daddy and see pictures of her daddy ” Baba began who then tried to explain the tensions of the day before. “She may have had a particular behavior but you have to put yourself in her shoes and I think that yesterday (…) at one point, we, we were on our show, in our world, and we didn’t put ourselves in his shoes, that’s the feeling i have.“ If Sophie Tapie felt trapped, her host sees things differently. “She knew we were going to talk about her daddy, it’s normal, it’s one of the titles of his album, but at one point, I was awkward with her because it’s not the same when you know the person very well. You talk to him like he’s your buddy and like he’s someone in your family. It’s not the same as when you don’t know at all, you put more distance “, he justified himself.

“It was an awkward streak”

Bianca and Lino’s dad continued to explain: “It is true that it was perceived as aggression and it is not at all that but to Sophie, if I do not say everything I think, or to Stéphane, it is he who made me start on tv, he’s my friend, his brother, he knows i love family a lot, and that’s what i think distorted the relationship and what happened on tv. I didn’t put myself in Sophie’s shoes. It pains me, I don’t like being mean, (…) I love her very much, her and her family. It pained me that it happened on her as well. It was an awkward sequence, we’re not gonna lie to each other“, he admitted, without forgetting to stress the fact that Sophie Tapie “was aware of everything. I hope she will come back to see us, it’s because we don’t like hurting people, we’re all big asses because we can’t stop laughing but when we hurt, it hurts us badly and behind we see it badly“, he concluded.

