Death of Boulogne guitarist Olivier Libaux, founder of the Nouvelle Vague group

Originally from Boulogne-sur-Mer, Olivier Libaux did all his schooling at Haffreingue-Chanlaire high school where he learned the guitar at a very young age. Left for Paris for his studies, he creates at the end of the 80s with Jérôme Rousseaux the duo Les Objets, in which they will evolve around a quirky and refined French pop. The two men then separate.

In 2004, he founded the Nouvelle Vague group with Marc Colin. Specializing in bossa-nova covers of songs from the Anglo-Saxon new wave, Nouvelle Vague has known, from its first album in 2004, an international success with over half a million albums sold.

The group which relied on little-known female voices revealed to the public singers like Mélanie Pain or Camille.

Olivier Libaux has also released several solo albums including the remarkable Imbecile, scripted record to which Philippe Katerine, Barbara Carlotti, Helena Noguerra and JP Nataf des Innocents lent their voices.

Tours in the United States

New Wave meets the success in the United States during a first tour in 2010. In 2014, he set up a new project: adapt the flagship titles of the American group Queen of The Stone Age (QOTSA) and have them interpreted by singers such as Alela Diane, Skye Edwards from Moorcheeba or Rosemary Standley from Moriarty. His album (Uncovered QOTSA) is hailed by critics.





Another tour was announced last September in the United States and Canada, tour postponed this fall due to the Covid. With Nouvelle Vague, Olivier Libaux has recorded and produced six studio albums, several live records, and given numerous concerts on all continents. His appearances in his region of origin were, however, quite rare. A major English tour was scheduled for spring 2022.

“Olivier was precious”

The Nouvelle Vague collective announced the death of Olivier Libaux on Wednesday. ” For 17 years he was the soul, the pillar, the sound of the band, can we read on the official Facebook page. (…) Olivier was tall, Olivier was precious, he will be sorely missed. ”



Héléna Noguerra greeted the ” cowboy of Boulogne-sur-mer “:” Our tree is gone She wrote on Instagram. ” It was so good to know you, it was so good to sing with you, shared singer Mélanie Pain, (…) I know you will never let go of your guitar. “For Philippe Katerine, Olivier Libaux will always be his” mountain of tenderness “.

