Deva Cassel, Iris Law, Morgane Polanski … Captivating at the Dior show

For a whole week, Paris lives to the rhythm of Fashion Week. Dior triggered a wave of emotions after a whole year of virtual parades, with a major event organized near the flowers of the Tuileries Garden to present its spring-summer 2022 collection, on Tuesday September 28, 2021. Maria Grazia Chiuri, artistic director of the house since the death of Karl Lagerfeld, has chosen a handful of celebrities for its first rank.

We could find Deva Cassel (17 years old), model and daughter of Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel, Natalia Vodianova and her husband Antoine Arnault, Camille Cottin or Elsa Zylberstein. Rosamund Pike (I Care a Lot), Jeanna Coleman (Le Serpent), Nicole Garcia (Mal de pierre) were present for the Dior fashion show. The top model Natalia Vodianova was on the arm of her husband Antoine Arnault, as were Iris Law, the daughter of Jude Law and Morgane Polanski, the daughter of Roman Polanski. Influencers Alexa Chung, Chiara Ferragni and Jeanne Damas were also present at the Tuileries Gardens, like Olivia Palermo, Maria Bello, Liza Koshy, Jisoo, Nine Marie d’Urso, Jeanne Damas, Will.i.am, Lolo Zouai, Xenia Adonts, Leyna Bloom, Rachel Zegler, Pelayo Diaz, Baptiste Giabiconi, Rose Bertram, Olivia Cooke and so many others were pictured exiting the parade.





This year, the vision of Maria Grazia Chiuri surprised, with an incredible game of the giant goose over 1000m3 with a pop decor from the sixties. Yellow, orange, green and blue, spotlights. A real tribute to the fashion of the 1960s, those of enthusiasm, with flat ankle boots with square ends, miniskirt and clean shapes in vitamin colors, all without any heels. Pockets, flat shoes and fierce nods to Italian artist Chiara Paparatti, Dior once again shows its feminist commitment. A show finally in tune with the times.