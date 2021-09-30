Didier Deschamps explains the absences of Steve Mandanda and Olivier Giroud in Blue

“I make sporting choices, group life is another thing …” This is how Didier Deschamps explained the absence of Steve Mandanda from the list of twenty-three Blues, unveiled Thursday at the headquarters of the FFF in Paris.

The coach of the France team has developed: “Even though Steve is a regular, I made this decision based on his current situation. “ The goalkeeper has indeed become a substitute for Olympique de Marseille. He is replaced in the France group by Bordeaux Benoît Costil, author of a very solid match on Saturday against Stade Rennais (1-1). “Benoît came to the France team several times, even if at times he had breaks. But if he is there it is not because I know him but because he is efficient ”, is moreover justified Deschamps.