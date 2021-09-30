Diego Buñuel, director of programs for France Televisions, accused of rape

Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images Diego Bunuel at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 25, 2015 in New York City.

MEDIA – France Télévisions (temporarily) no longer has a program director. Group number 2 Diego Buñuel stepped down from his post on Friday (September 24) after accusations of rape in the United States by his wife Maggie Kim, revealed Telerama Wednesday September 29. A withdrawal also confirmed by TV-Leisure.

Its decision follows an article in New York Post published Thursday 23 September. The latter reveals that his wife – the couple is not divorced – accuses the Franco-American of multiple rapes in 2017. The latter assures that she “feared for her life” and could not get away from his husband who threatened to hurt her, reports the American tabloid.





Diego Buñuel is in fact the subject of an arrest warrant in the United States and cannot go there under penalty of being arrested.

“Slanderous denunciation”

Following these accusations, Diego Buñuel’s lawyer, Jérôme Boursican, told Telerama that a “complaint of slanderous denunciation” had been filed. “These facts are indeed perfectly disputed and are not based on anything. We expect a classification without follow-up shortly ”, he assured, recalling that Maggie Kim had already lodged a complaint for similar facts, but that she had been rejected in April.

For the lawyer, Maggie Kim would have filed a complaint in order to recover the custody of her two children, granted to her husband by the French justice.

Diego Buñuel, 46, is the grandson of Luis Buñuel, director ofAn Andalusian dog and worked for Netflix as director of original documentaries for Europe. He was appointed to the post of director of programs for France Télévisions in 2020. Contacted by the Huffpost, the group did not respond to our requests.

