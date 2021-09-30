DIRECT. Covid-19: more than 1,700 deaths recorded in 48 hours in Russia

Follow the events of the day live:

12:25. If you dreamed of Thailand. It is today that the reduction of the quarantine period for vaccinated visitors comes into effect.

12:15. Record of deaths in Russia. In 24 hours, 867 people died, ten more than the day before. 23,888 new contaminations were also identified. Since mid-June, Russia has been brutally struck by the Delta variant of the virus, which is more contagious.

According to figures from the specialist site Gogov, only 28.9% of Russians are currently fully vaccinated, while there are four national vaccines. Russia is the most bruised country in Europe with 207,255 dead, according to government figures, but at the end of July the national statistics institute Rosstat, which has a broader definition of deaths due to Covid-19, reported to it more than 350,000 deaths.

12 hours. In Israel. Severe cases hit their lowest level in five weeks: 639 yesterday. Of these patients, 219 are on a ventilator. 56 new patients were considered to be in serious condition and among them, 66% were not vaccinated, while the unvaccinated represent only 15% of the Israeli population.

11:50. Ukraine faces a new wave. Nearly 12,000 new contaminations were recorded in 24 hours, a record number since April, and 194 people have died. Faced with the increase in contamination for several weeks, the government has already tightened containment measures. Mass events are banned and the occupancy rate of gymnasiums, cinemas and other venues has been lowered.

11:40 am. The pandemic is receding in Israel. The R-figure, which indicates the average number of people infected with each coronavirus carrier over the past ten days, is down for the fifth day in a row and hit its lowest figure since mid-May. This figure now stands at 0.72.

11:30 am. In Israel, rush on the 3rd dose. More than 58,000 people received a third dose of the vaccine yesterday, the highest number in weeks. Because Sunday, which is the first day of the week in the country, those who have not had this reminder when six months have passed since their 2nd injection will see their health pass expire.

11:15 am. The unemployment rate has fallen in the euro area. Proof that the economies are recovering, unemployment affected 7.5% of the working population in the euro area in August, after 7.6% in July and 7.8% in June, announced the European statistics office Eurostat.

11:00. Russia, unauthorized vaccines and dedicated enclaves. Russians could soon be vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna in a special economic zone, according to the Russian daily Kommersant. Since the Sputnik V vaccine is not licensed in many Western countries, Russians have difficulty traveling or have had to travel to other countries to receive these sera. According to Kommersant, the health ministry has offered to allow clinics established in the Moscow International Medical Cluster to import vaccines made abroad to solve this problem.

10:40 am. Germany: Unemployment stabilizes in September after four months of decline. The German unemployment rate stabilized in September at 5.5% after four months of decline in a context of post-pandemic economic recovery, according to official figures released on Thursday.

10:29 am. Bruised by the Covid, New York is testing the compulsory vaccination of caregivers and teachers. The state and city of New York, bruised by Covid-19, are the first in the United States to experiment with compulsory vaccination for caregivers and teachers, which has pushed up the injection rate despite a minority of recalcitrant.

Since Monday, and despite legal recourse, all caregivers and staff in public and private hospitals in the State, i.e. nearly 520,000 people, must be vaccinated to go to work, under penalty of having their salaries suspended and risking death. ‘be made redundant.

9:59 am. Mandatory health pass for adolescents: “I will be tested as much as I need!” “. This Thursday, the health pass becomes compulsory for 12-17 year olds in order to go to the restaurant, to the cinema and to practice an activity in a club. 30% of them are not vaccinated. If some plan to take it, others prefer to multiply the tests. Read our testimonials here.

9.45 a.m. Reduction in the number of tests for the fifth consecutive week. Between September 20 and 26, 2021, 3,593,700 PCR and antigen tests for the detection of SARS-Cov2 were validated (including 66.1% antigenic tests), compared to 3,902,600 tests (including 67.1% tests antigenic) the previous week, a decrease of 308,900 tests, focused on 16-65 year olds, reports the Directorate of Research, Studies, Evaluation and Statistics.

9:27 a.m. Havana reopens its beaches, but with a compulsory mask. Authorities in Havana are announcing the reopening of beaches and swimming pools, as well as the Malecon, the famous coastal boulevard, after nine months of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

8:59 am. Beijing Olympics: no foreign spectators, quarantine for unvaccinated athletes. The Beijing Winter Olympics (February 4-20, 2022) will be held without foreign spectators and will therefore be reserved for the Chinese public due to the Covid-19 pandemic, announces the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

In addition, according to the Olympic body, only fully vaccinated participants will be exempt from quarantine, and will integrate a strict bubble. The others will have to observe 21 days of isolation, except case by case exemption with a “proof of medical exemption”.

8:51 am. “In a country very tired by this epidemic, it is a bomb to talk about a retirement age of 65, 66 or 67 years”, explains Laurent Berger.

8:47 am. “The reform of unemployment insurance is unacceptable and unfair because we are going to strike at the most vulnerable”, declares Laurent Berger.



8:38. “I fear the impoverishment, the precariousness of hundreds of thousands of households with this crisis”, Explain Laurent Berger, secretary general of the CFDT, on France Info.

8:28. Mask at school: here is the list of the 47 departments where it will no longer be compulsory from Monday. In these departments where the virus circulates the least, all students from CP to CM2 will be able to drop the mask from October 4. The gauges will also be lifted in certain establishments open to the public. Our topic to read here.

8:15 am. Slovenia suspends vaccination with Janssen after death. Slovenia is suspending as a precaution the use of the Janssen vaccine against Covid-19 produced by the American pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson after the death of a 20-year-old woman.

“We are temporarily stopping until all the details related to this case are clarified,” announces the Minister of Health Janez Poklukar. According to Bojana Beovic, who heads the expert group advising the government, “there could be an unwanted link between death and vaccination.”

8:06 am. Should we be concerned about new mutations in the Delta variant? If the initial version of the Delta variant is still in the majority, other sublineages have appeared and are spreading in France and around the world. The mutations they may have require you to watch them closely, especially if one of them seems to be more resistant to vaccines. It is to be read right here.

7:50 a.m. At least 250 people vaccinated with expired doses in the Loire. Doses of Pfizer vaccine have been administered to at least 250 people when the use date has passed. According to the Auvergne – Rhône-Alpes regional health agency, they were injected in September in the Loire, in particular to college students from seven schools, reports France Bleu Saint-Etienne Loire.

The Regional Health Agency has approached the National Medicines Safety Agency, which specifies that there is no identified risk for the health of people vaccinated with this batch.

7.40 am. Conclave of airlines, rolled back by the Covid. Still stunned by the pandemic which made it lose billions, pointed out for its contribution to global warming, an air sector under very strong pressure will find itself in conclave from Sunday.

The 77th Annual General Meeting of the International Air Transport Association (Iata), for three days in Boston (United States), will mark a return to face-to-face meetings, after a 2020 edition mainly by videoconference due to Covid-19.

7:30 am. Half a million elderly people “in a situation of social death”. Half a million elderly people never or hardly ever meet other people, a number which has increased by 77% in four years, warns the association Les Petits Frères des Pauvres in a study published on Thursday.

The Covid-19 crisis, with health restrictions, “precipitated those who had a fragile relational fabric in intense isolation”, observes the association in the second edition of its barometer “Loneliness and isolation when you are over 60 years old in France in 2021 ″.

The number of seniors isolated from family and friendly circles has more than doubled (+ 122%) in four years, from 900,000 in 2017 to 2 million in 2021. This sharp increase is “one of the consequences of more than 15 months of crisis sanitary ”which put a brake on the meetings. 1.3 million elderly people never or hardly ever see their children and grandchildren, compared to 470,000 during the previous barometer in 2017.

7:12. In 54 departments, the circulation of the virus remains high. The list of departments where a high circulation of the epidemic is observed was published in the Official Journal. There are still 49 departments in mainland France and 5 overseas departments (Guadeloupe, Martinique, Guyana, Reunion and Mayotte).

-h50. Brazil: suspension of the sanitary pass in Rio de Janeiro. A second instance court is suspending the application of the health pass, which became compulsory a week ago to enter certain places, especially tourist ones, in Rio de Janeiro.

In his decision, judge Paulo Rangel qualifies the decree instituting this pass and signed by the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, as a “health dictatorship” and compares the “persecution” suffered by those not vaccinated against Covid-19 to that endured, between others, by the Jews.

6:45 am. Mandatory health pass for 12-17 year olds from this Thursday: what you need to know. It is the turn of the teenagers to provide the sesame to practice a sport outside of school or to relax in the cinema and in the café starting this Thursday. Read our decryption here.

6:40 am. 46 new deaths in France in the last 24 hours. A total of 116,657 people have lost their lives since the start of the epidemic.

6:35 am. The situation continues to improve at the hospital. Santé Publique France has recorded a total of 1,466 patients in critical care, a figure that has been declining continuously for several weeks. In detail, 7,726 patients are currently hospitalized following a Covid-19 infection, against 7,801 the day before.

6.30 a.m. The government wants to be able to use the health pass “until the summer”. The bill, already submitted to the Council of State, will be presented to the Council of Ministers on October 13. The parliamentary debate promises to be heated, with many elected opposition officials not wanting such a long extension. Read here.

6:20 am. 50,472,072 people received at least one injection of the anti-Covid vaccine, i.e. 74.9% of the total population. 48,516,596 people now have a complete vaccination schedule, this time corresponding to 72% of the total population, according to data from the Ministry of Health.