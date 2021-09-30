Disciplinary Commission of the LFP: the president of Caen Olivier Pickeu suspended six matches

Meeting this Wednesday, the disciplinary committee of the LFP suspended from all official functions the president of Caen, Olivier Pickeu, for six matches, two of which were suspended after the events which took place during the meeting between Caen and Dijon in Ligue 2. A similar sanction (for two matches) was decided for the sporting director of AC Ajaccio, Johan Cavalli, after the meeting against Chamois Niortais last week.
Also in Ligue 2, she decided to put the case under investigation concerning the various clashes that broke out between players and members of the staff after the meeting between Pau and Dunkirk on the 10th day. Excluded during this meeting, Djibril Dianessy and (Pau FC) and Thomas Vannoye (Dunkirk) suffered two firm matches.
Red card confirmed for Emerson
In Ligue 1, Strasbourg midfielder Adrien Thomasson was suspended for two matches after his exclusion against Lille. The Troyen Jimmy Giraudon and the Lyonnais Emerson were sanctioned with a match when OL had requested the withdrawal of their red card after the match against Lorient.
As for the clubs, OM received a fine of € 60,000 and the injunction to close for a suspended match in the Dodgers and MTP sectors of the Orange Vélodrome following the use of pyrotechnic devices by their supporters during the reception of Rennes (6th day of Ligue 1).
Finally, Nancy was sanctioned with the closure for a suspended match of the Piantoni Tribune at the Marcel-Picot stadium because of discriminatory remarks during the reception of Le Havre.