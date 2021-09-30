Disciplinary Commission of the LFP: the president of Caen Olivier Pickeu suspended six matches

Meeting this Wednesday, the disciplinary committee of the LFP suspended from all official functions the president of Caen, Olivier Pickeu, for six matches, two of which were suspended after the events which took place during the meeting between Caen and Dijon in Ligue 2. A similar sanction (for two matches) was decided for the sporting director of AC Ajaccio, Johan Cavalli, after the meeting against Chamois Niortais last week.