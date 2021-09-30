Divorce of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: but who will keep Miraval castle?

Will sell, will not sell? The Miraval castle, bought in 2011 in Correns (Var), still belongs to the ex-couple Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt, in the midst of a long divorce. Latest episode to date: the desire of the American actress to sell his shares in the French domain while Brad Pitt wishes to keep it. There he produces a rosé that is sold all over the world. In the village of Correns, the presence of the Hollywood couple ended up being part of the landscape.

“I met them in another area that they initially coveted,” recalls Andrée, now manager of an organic grocery store in Correns. “I was living and working there when they visited the castle. They had arrived by helicopter and my husband had to guide them to land! They have always been very friendly and discreet. If they leave, it’ll be weird. “Miraval was their haven of peace,” continues a resident. “The only castle large enough to prevent the paparazzi from surprising them.” “



A new legal battle in perspective

But drama: justice has just authorized the lifting of a temporary prohibition order on their assets. In other words, the two stars can now sell their goods. “Angelina Jolie can now get rid of her stake in their French domain, estimated at 164 million dollars (around 140 million euros) », Indicates the Anglo-Saxon press. However, the two actors had concluded an agreement stipulating that the property of Miraval was held in equal parts, with the impossibility for one to sell its shares without the agreement of the other… A new legal battle in prospect in addition to that which opposes them for the custody of their children.