Do you dream of eternal life? It is possible, theoretically, according to a study

According to a study enriched with new data on super-centenarians, humans could live up to 130 years and perhaps beyond, although this possibility remains remote.

Humans can probably live up to 130 years or even beyond, although such a possibility remains remote, according to a study published Wednesday. The maximum length of human longevity remains a subject of debate, with recent studies setting it up to 150 years, and others excluding the very principle of a limit. The one published in the journal Royal Society Open Science, brings its stone with new data on super-centenarians, aged 110 and over, and those who arrive just before, over 105 years.

A tray

If the risk of dying normally increases with age, the researchers’ analysis concludes that it then reaches a plateau in very old age. “Beyond 110 years, we can compare the probability of living an additional year to that of throwing a coin in the air”, explains Anthony Davison, professor of statistics at the Federal Polytechnic of Lausanne, who signed study. “If the coin falls face-to-face, then you’ll have another birthday, and if not, you’ll die within the year,” he said.

On the basis of the available data, it thus seems probable that humans can reach 130 years of age, but by extrapolating them this “would imply that there is no limit to human longevity”, according to the study. These conclusions are in agreement with similar statistical analyzes carried out on data concerning very old people. But the study “reinforces and clarifies them”, according to Anthony Davison thanks to new data.





Extrapolation

New information in the International Longevity Database (IDL), which involves more than 1,100 super-centenarians from 13 countries was investigated along with those coming from Italy, affecting all people who were at least 105 years old. years between January 2009 and December 2015.

Anthony Davison defended the method of his study, which works by extrapolation of existing data, and not on medical criteria. “Any study of extreme old age, whether statistical or medical, involves extrapolation. We were able to show that if there is a limit under 130 years, we should have found it by using the available data, ”he says.

“Not impossible but very improbable”

But even if there is no limit, the chances of reaching or exceeding 130 years are minimal. The odds of a 110-year-old human reaching 130 are “about one in a million … not impossible but very unlikely,” according to Anthony Davison.

He believes humanity will witness such a feat in this century, with the growing number of super-centenarians increasing the likelihood of any of them reaching 130 years old. “But in the absence of major medical and social advances, reaching an age well beyond is unlikely to ever be observed,” he said.

To date, the oldest person recorded remains the Frenchwoman Jeanne Calment, who died in 1997 at the age of 122. Currently, the oldest person alive, and age verified, is 118-year-old Japanese woman, Kane Tanaka.