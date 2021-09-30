Do you know about “soaking”, this sexual practice of “soaking” among Mormons, which amazes TikTok?

On the social network TikTok, users are passionate about “soaking”, a deceptively chaste sexual practice that is said to be widespread among Mormons. A post on this subject, published recently agitates Internet users, to the point that #soaking has already accumulated more than 27 million views.

It is well known that in communities where premarital sex is prohibited, complete abstinence is not necessarily the norm, even if the unsaid predominates. Young Mormons are no exception to the rule, but for some time, their techniques to stay “in the nails” of the church, while satisfying their desires, agitates the social network TikTok.

Soaking, an open secret

Thus, as the Madmoizelle website relates in an article devoted to these methods as eccentric as they are absurd, “soaking” appears to be the most widespread technique for “sleeping without sin”.

Behind this word which means “soaking”, a practice which is similar to a penetration, but immobile. So, according to popular belief, if there is no back and forth, virginity is preserved. A technique that has been around for years, but Mormons hardly talk about.

Another practice that is said to be widespread among young Mormons and which greatly intrigues the social network TikTok is that of “jump humping”. For this, it would be necessary to translate the “friction jump” and the concept is puzzling. It would be, according to what is described on the network, to ask a third person to jump on a bed, while a couple is lying there one against the other, in order to create a movement that will rub the bodies of the two lovers in all chastity, while they are in full “soaking”, you will understand …

A third person to “help”?

This technique is discussed by a well-followed former Mormon on TikTok, posting a video captioned: “Did you know that if someone else jumps on the bed, movement doesn’t count?”





If the post of this user quickly goes viral, it also raises many questions. And the New York Post, which asked Mormons about it, received a response that was skeptical to say the least about this kind of practice: “This is all against the law of chastity and the man should and the woman confess to their bishops so they can become members of the church in good standing, so it really doesn’t make sense. I think it’s probably 99% rumors and jokes“Says a Mormon.

A practice to keep your virginity

If this practice remains uncertain, “soaking” does exist and fascinates the social network, since the hashtag has accumulated to date 27 million views. A former Mormon again testifies on this subject to the American newspaper: “During my mission, I had several discussions with my comrades about sex. Some spoke of” soaking. “Some argued that sodomy was a way of keep her virginity “.

One user reacts in particular to this trend on social networks, by explaining what it is. “Something that seems made up, but is 100% real.” She recalls in particular that masturbation is prohibited, just like any form of sexual interaction, but “sometimes they can’t help it”.

Practices which are obviously not new within religious communities where sex before or outside marriage is prohibited. But in the age of social networks, the highlighting and virality caused by these subjects are revealing of the gap between these diktats and the society in which the subjects who are subject to them evolve. This is also evidenced by the many reactions, sometimes astonished, sometimes outraged, even hilarious, on the social network.