“Drucker only receives colored people”, shocked Mimie Mathy, Babette de Rozières smashed her!

One thing is certain, Babette de Rozières does not have her tongue in her pocket. Guest on the show The moment of luxury, the French chef and current regional councilor of Ile de France has once again tackled Mimie Mathy about a reflection that the actress would have made to Michel Drucker in 2011, while the host recorded a “Strongly Sunday” devoted to overseas. “Mimie Mathy, what she said at the time is unacceptable! “, she said. And to add: “Seeing me pass, she swayed with incredible disdain that Drucker only received people of color. “





This is not the first time that Babette de Rozières has accused Mimie Mathy of making racist remarks, invited to the set of Non Stop People in 2014, the former cook of C to you, had already mentioned this anecdote by adding: “Mimie Mathy is a bit of a dumb and stupid person. She’s mean, she’s a fake good guy. Besides, all the people around him know very well that I am telling the truth! “ Virulent remarks which did not take long to make the main interested party react: “I burst into tears… I’m so shocked… You can say what you want about my work, attack my physique, but to say that I am mean and imbecile, and especially that I mistreat my teams, that is unbearable to me ”, she said at the time.

Lisa Ziane

To see also: